Tom Ferry Headlines 2026 Epique Realty PowerCON in New York City

Legendary Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry is the Keynote Speaker at 2026 Epique PowerCON as the Disruptive Brokerage Takes Over New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Epique Realty, one of the fastest-growing cloud-based real estate brokerage in history, is bringing its biggest and boldest event yet to the heart of New York City. The company announced that legendary real estate coach and #1-ranked industry educator Tom Ferry will serve as the Keynote Speaker at the 2026 Epique PowerCON, taking place July 8-10 at the Palladium in Times Square.

Following a record-breaking 2025 that saw explosive 600% growth and the dawn of its global era, Epique Realty's highly anticipated 2026 PowerCON is set to redefine the limits of the industry against the backdrop of the world's most iconic skyline.

"This isn't just a conference; it's a takeover," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Most brokerages talk about investing in their agents, but Epique actually does it. Bringing the unmatched energy of our family to New York and having Tom Ferry grace our stage perfectly aligns with our mission to empower our agents with world-class training, inspiration, and next-level growth."

On Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m., Ferry will take the stage to address hundreds of the industry's most elite agents. As the founder and CEO of Ferry International and a multi-time New York Times bestselling author, Ferry has been recognized as the #1 real estate coach for over a decade by the prestigious Swanepoel Power 200. Through his incomparable training platform, he is the driving force behind the success of thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide.

The Epique Era Has Arrived

Epique Co-Founders CEO Josh Miller, COO Christopher Miller, and CFO Janice Delcid will officially kick off the event on July 8, setting the stage for three days that will change the real estate landscape once again. The packed, high-energy agenda promises exclusive announcements regarding Epique's famous "radical generosity" benefits, AI-driven breakthroughs, growing expansions into Canada and Australia, and dynamic insights into the company's rapidly growing divisions, including Commercial, Luxury, Land, and Global Teams.

Attendees will also experience masterclasses, panels, and announcements from leading tech and industry innovators, featuring sessions from Courted.io, Lofty, Canva, Homes.com, Angel AI, and so much more. See agenda with speakers and topics at Epique.com/powercon2026

An Iconic Times Square Moment

In what promises to be an unforgettable highlight, the entire Epique community will gather on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. for a historic group photo beneath the massive Epique Realty billboard lighting up Times Square.

The 2026 Epique PowerCON is proudly supported by premier sponsors including Power Lending, Fello, SkySlope, America's Preferred Home Warranty, Landvoice, Inside Real Estate, and over thirty dedicated Epique Agent Sponsors.

For more information about Epique PowerCON 2026, the full event schedule, and to follow the announcements, visit Epique.com/powercon2026.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is an agent-owned, tech-first cloud brokerage that is redefining the real estate industry's value proposition. By providing nearly 100 free extraordinary, industry-first benefits, including healthcare, prescriptions, marketing, and the proprietary Epique.ai platform, Epique democratizes success and fosters a highly equitable, supportive ecosystem for real estate professionals. For more information, visit epique.com.

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Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/tom-ferry-headlines-2026-epique-realty-powercon-in-new-york-city-1188109