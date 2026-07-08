Quantum Cyber Completes Confidential Submission to U.S. Army Program

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that it has completed and submitted a confidential concept white paper and accompanying technical demonstration video to a technology program sponsored by a branch of the United States Army.

The program is structured as a multi-phase, competitive down-select process open to select small and large businesses developing dual-use, autonomous capability for contested, distributed military operations. The program's identity is being withheld in order to protect our competitive positioning ahead of a live demonstration.

The Company intends to provide further updates as permitted and as material developments, including any advancement to subsequent phases of the program, occur.

The Company believes that the submission reflects its strategy of engaging directly with U.S. defense procurement stakeholders across multiple entry points, including exhibitions, direct outreach, and competitive innovation programs, as the Company advances its System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform spanning autonomous UAVs, counter-UAS systems, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP-shielding composite materials, and anti-drone ammunition.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including: the outcome, timing, and any potential results of the Company's submission to the undisclosed program described herein; the Company's ability to advance to subsequent phases of any such program; the receipt of any prize, award, or follow-on contract vehicle; and the development and commercialization of the Company's technology platform generally. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the Company may not be selected to advance beyond any phase of the program; (ii) any award, prize, or follow-on contract opportunity is at the sole discretion of the sponsoring government organization and is not guaranteed; (iii) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (iv) changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government funding priorities; (v) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com