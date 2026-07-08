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WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 20:50
8,150 Euro
-2,40 % -0,200
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,20022:15
8,0508,15021:48
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 13:48 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

8 July 2026

EMPLOYEE SHARE PLANS

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

We advise that on 7 July 2026, transactions took place in relation to the Mondi Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") on behalf of directors of Mondi plc.

The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by UK HM Revenue and Customs under which UK employees are able to buy Ordinary shares in Mondi plc ("Mondi Shares") using monthly deductions from salary and to receive allocations of free matching Mondi Shares ("Matching Shares").

There follows notification forms for two directors of Mondi plc. The price given for the nil consideration Matching Shares reflects the market value on the day of purchase.

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.098999

42

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

42

£7.098999

e)

Date of transaction

2026-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associated

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of partnership and free matching shares via Share Incentive Plan. Half of the shares acquired were acquired for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.098999

42

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

42

£7.098999

e)

Date of transaction

2026-07-07

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.