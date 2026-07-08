IRS COVID-Era Penalty Refunds Close July 10 - Clear Start Tax Urges Eligible Taxpayers to Act Before the Deadline

A recent court ruling has opened a narrow, time-sensitive window for some taxpayers to seek refunds of pandemic-era penalties and interest - but the deadline to file a claim is July 10, 2026.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / A limited opportunity for certain taxpayers to recover penalties and interest paid during the pandemic period is about to close. Following a recent federal court ruling on COVID-era filing deadlines, taxpayers who paid those charges may be able to file a claim for a refund - but only if they act by July 10, 2026. Clear Start Tax is urging anyone who may qualify to review their records now, before the window closes.

"This is one of those rare situations where the calendar is doing the deciding," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "A refund isn't guaranteed - the underlying legal question is still being worked out - but once the deadline passes, the option to preserve your claim is simply gone."

The opportunity stems from litigation over how the IRS treated certain deadlines during the pandemic. Because the outcome is still unsettled, tax professionals generally describe the move as filing a protective claim - a formal request that preserves a taxpayer's right to a refund if the courts ultimately rule in their favor. Filing now does not promise a payout; it keeps the door open in case one becomes available.

Eligibility centers on taxpayers who actually paid penalties or interest connected to pandemic-era deadlines. Those who never paid the charges, or whose situations fall outside the ruling, may see no benefit. Because the analysis is fact-specific and the deadline is firm, taxpayers are being encouraged to check their IRS account transcripts and confirm what they paid - and when - as soon as possible.

"The mistake we want people to avoid is assuming it doesn't apply to them and letting July 10 pass without looking," the spokesperson added. "It costs very little to check whether you paid these penalties. It can cost a refund to ignore it."

To help taxpayers evaluate a potential COVID-era penalty refund before the deadline, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Reviewing IRS account transcripts to confirm whether pandemic-era penalties or interest were actually paid

Understanding that a claim filed now is protective - it preserves rights but does not guarantee a refund

Noting the firm July 10, 2026 deadline, after which the opportunity to file is expected to close

Confirming eligibility for their specific situation rather than assuming the ruling does or doesn't apply

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Deadlines like this don't come with extensions," the spokesperson said. "The taxpayers who benefit will be the ones who checked in time - not the ones who meant to."

About Clear Start Tax: Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below: https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/ (888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department tech@clearstarttax.com (949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-covid-era-penalty-refunds-close-july-10-clear-start-tax-urge-1187626