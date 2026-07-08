Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: LNTO Appoints Airtopia Founder Felix Waller as Chief Executive Officer Following Completion of Reverse Merger with Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Founder to Lead Public Company's Next Chapter Focused on Family Entertainment, Hospitality, and Disciplined Growth

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / LNTO today announced the appointment of Felix Waller as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following the successful completion of its reverse merger with Airtopia Adventure Parks.

The appointment marks the next major milestone in LNTO's transformation into a family entertainment and experiential hospitality company. Through the transaction, LNTO gains Airtopia's operating platform, leadership team, development pipeline, and growing portfolio of entertainment destinations.

Outgoing management will continue to support the Company through advisory and board roles to help ensure leadership continuity, governance support, and alignment with the Company's long-term direction.

About Felix Waller, Incoming CEO

Felix Waller is the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Apex Cinemas. With decades of entrepreneurial, operational, and leadership experience, Waller has built a reputation for identifying opportunities, developing teams, and creating destination-based entertainment experiences that strengthen communities and create lasting memories for families.

Over the course of his career, Waller has founded, acquired, developed, and operated businesses across multiple industries, including cinema, media, hospitality, and family entertainment. His passion for leadership development, operational excellence, and guest experience ultimately led to the creation of Airtopia Adventure Parks, a family entertainment platform focused on delivering all-ages experiences through attractions, hospitality-driven service, and community engagement.

Under Waller's leadership, Airtopia has grown into a multi-location entertainment company with operations spanning adventure parks and cinemas while developing additional location opportunities across multiple states. The company has become known for its commitment to culture, leadership development, operational discipline, and creating memorable guest experiences that exceed expectations.

Waller is recognized for his founder-led operating style, entrepreneurial mindset, and belief that business success begins with people. His commitment to developing leaders, building strong teams, and creating positive community impact has become a defining characteristic of the Airtopia brand and will continue to guide the future direction of LNTO.

Management Commentary

Felix Waller, incoming CEO, commented:

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer of LNTO as we begin this next chapter.

"This transaction is not about becoming a public company for the sake of becoming public. It is about building the structure, leadership, and capital platform required to bring Airtopia's family entertainment experience to more communities over time.

"Families are looking for meaningful experiences, authentic connection, and places where memories are created. Airtopia was built around that belief. Our mission is to provide exceptional all-ages family entertainment through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences that enrich the communities we serve."

Waller continued:

"For years, we have focused on building the foundation. We have refined our operating systems, strengthened our leadership team, expanded our footprint, and continued developing destinations that families enjoy and communities value.

"Today represents the beginning of a new phase focused on disciplined growth, strategic development, and long-term value creation for our shareholders, team members, guests, and communities. Growth is exciting, but structure is what makes growth sustainable. That principle will continue to guide how we build."

Nathan Puente, former CEO, commented:

"Felix has spent years building more than a company. He has built a platform with operating experience, leadership depth, and a clear point of view on family entertainment. His vision, discipline, and ability to execute have positioned Airtopia for continued development. We are excited to support Felix and his leadership team as LNTO enters this next stage."

Platform Overview

LNTO enters this new chapter with an established operating platform, experienced leadership team, existing revenue-producing assets, and a development pipeline.

Through Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company currently operates multiple family entertainment destinations across Oklahoma, Texas, and California. These locations combine attractions, entertainment, food and beverage, events, memberships, and cinema operations into a diversified experiential entertainment model designed to serve guests of all ages.

The Company is currently pursuing a disciplined growth strategy that includes new locations under development across Oklahoma, California, and New Mexico, while evaluating additional acquisition and development opportunities in strategic markets throughout the United States.

Key platform strengths include:

Established operating locations generating revenue

Entertainment venue operating systems and processes

Experienced leadership and management team

Strong community presence and brand recognition

Multiple development projects currently in progress

Scalable operational infrastructure designed to support future growth

Strategic acquisition opportunities within the family entertainment sector

Management believes the combination of operating assets, leadership experience, development opportunities, and public-company structure creates a foundation for long-term shareholder value creation.

Growth Strategy

Following completion of the reverse merger, the Company intends to focus on:

Continued development of corporate-owned Airtopia Adventure Parks

Strategic acquisitions within the family entertainment and experiential hospitality industries

Development of complementary entertainment concepts and attractions

Continued investment in technology, guest experience, and operational excellence

Evaluation of underserved and high-growth regional markets

Strengthening guest engagement through memberships, events, and group sales

Long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined execution and growth

Leadership Transition

The reverse merger provides LNTO with an experienced operating team, established revenue-generating locations, and a family entertainment platform designed for disciplined growth. The Company's leadership transition is designed to provide continuity while positioning the organization for its next stage of development.

About LNTO

LNTO is a publicly traded company focused on building a platform within the family entertainment and experiential hospitality sectors through strategic acquisitions, operational excellence, and disciplined expansion initiatives.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is a family entertainment company dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through a clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experience. Through its growing network of adventure parks and entertainment destinations, Airtopia creates memorable experiences designed to bring families and communities together.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are encouraged to review all public filings and disclosures for additional information regarding risk factors and other considerations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID: LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lnto-appoints-airtopia-founder-felix-waller-as-chief-executive-officer-following-1188051