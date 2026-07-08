Hestia Insight Inc: Hestia Insight and Escher AI Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Enterprise AI Tools for Capital Markets

LAS VEGAS, NV AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB:HSTA), a capital-markets advisory and technology company serving emerging-growth companies, today announced a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Escher AI, the applied-AI practice of Escher Capital, an AI venture advisory firm founded by Edward Boyle. The partnership will focus on developing and bringing to market a set of AI tools for corporate compliance, capital-markets media, and company communications.

The partnership pairs Hestia's capital-markets and commercial experience with Escher's AI engineering and integration capabilities, with the goal of accelerating development and reducing time-to-market for the tools described below.

Under the terms of the agreement, executed by Hestia Insight CEO Edward C. Lee and Escher AI's CEO Edward Boyle, the initial phase of the partnership will focus on three tools:

AI-assisted corporate compliance tools: software intended to streamline routine compliance and regulatory-screening tasks for public companies and reduce the time and cost associated with them. These tools extend Hestia's existing compliance platform to fully integrate the most recent LLM advances like loop engineering and autonomous agent integration like Hermes and OpenClaw to work 24/7.

Capital-markets media and production tools: AI-assisted tools for producing, editing, and distributing audio and video content for membership-based capital-markets media.

A communications and marketing AI agent: a context-aware AI agent designed to support and connect internal communications and external marketing workflows.

Under the agreement, Hestia Insight will be responsible for corporate compliance, regulatory adherence, public-market distribution, and stakeholder communications for the partnered initiatives. Escher AI will be responsible for designing, engineering, and deploying the underlying AI systems for enterprise use. Ownership of intellectual property developed under the partnership is governed by the definitive agreement between the parties.

Autonomous agents and next-generation LLMs are rapidly changing the speed and economics of enterprise software," said Edward Boyle, founder and CEO of Escher AI. "Our work with Hestia is focused on applying those advances to compliance, regulation, communications, and public-market readiness.

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. is a strategic consulting firm and technology developer specializing in capital markets. Through its Impact-O platform, the company provides AI-driven solutions that bridge the gap between complex regulatory requirements and effective corporate storytelling.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company's website: www.hestiainsight.com

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Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2024 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tel: 516.212.0727

Email: corp@hestiainsight.com

SOURCE: Hestia Insight Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/hestia-insight-and-escher-ai-enter-strategic-partnership-to-develop-enterprise-1188068