Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - East West Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") announced on June 12, 2026 by issuing a total of 7,521,773 units (each a "Unit"), at a price of $0.11 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $827,395. Each Unit comprised one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years from closing. No finder's fees were paid in this Financing and proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

All securities issued in the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Financing by purchasing an aggregate of 1,227,500 Units. Participation of the insiders in the offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

On Behalf of the Board

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.



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Source: East West Minerals Ltd.