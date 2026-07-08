Human-quality voice synthesis, sovereign by design, delivered natively inside Omilia's Conversational Platform with sub-45ms latency and custom voice cloning in minutes.

Omilia, the global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today releases Lexis, its generative text-to-speech (TTS) model designed specifically for enterprise contact centers. Lexis delivers real-time, human-quality voice synthesis natively within the Omilia Cloud Platform (OCP), enabling brands to deploy authentic, compliant, and fully branded voice experiences without routing audio through bolted-on, third-party services that creates a disconnected experience.

Enterprises no longer have to put a generic, bolted-on third-party voice one that was never built for customer service in front of their customers. That old compromise carries a real cost: a flat, off-platform voice drives escalations to live agents and creates real churn.

Unlike TTS capabilities assembled from third-party APIs, Lexis is native to OCP's integrated stack. With Lexis voice data stays inside the platform perimeter, latency is predictable and sub-45 ms, and brands retain full control over how their voice sounds down to the pronunciation of individual product names and identifiers.

"The enterprise CX market is full of platforms that assemble voice from third-party APIs and call it integrated. We built Lexis natively into OCP because sovereignty, latency, and brand control cannot be delivered any other way," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-Founder at Omilia. "When an enterprise puts their voice in front of millions of customers, they need to own it the sound, the data, and the guarantee that it will still be there tomorrow."

Why Voice Quality Is a Business Metric

In customer service automation, voice quality is not cosmetic it directly drives containment, first-contact resolution, and customer satisfaction. A voice that sounds natural keeps customers engaged in the flow of the conversation while a voice that sounds robotic drives escalation to a live agent, eroding the economics of automation.

Lexis, leveraging a generative deep neural network and NLP engine, that reads context, tone, and emotion at the sentence level, adjusts its pacing, intonation, and emphasis to fit the dynamics of the conversation in real time. The result is a delivery that is measured and empathetic on a sensitive case, and brisk and efficient on a routine one.

"When TTS is bolted on from outside the platform, you inherit the latency of external round-trips, the compliance risk of audio leaving your perimeter, and the fragility of a voice library you do not own," said Claudio Rodriques, Chief Product Officer at Omilia. "Lexis solves all three at once because it is not plugged into OCP, it is built into it."

Key Capabilities

Sub-45ms first audio. Real-time, ultra-low-latency streaming for engaging, organically flowing, and perfectly timed conversations that bring agentic and conversational AI customer service agents to life.

Real-time, ultra-low-latency streaming for engaging, organically flowing, and perfectly timed conversations that bring agentic and conversational AI customer service agents to life. Custom voice cloning. A short, high-quality recording is sufficient to build a deployable branded voice. Time-to-launch drops from months to minutes.

A short, high-quality recording is sufficient to build a deployable branded voice. Time-to-launch drops from months to minutes. Pre-tuned CX Ambassador Personas. An out-of-the-box library of production-ready voices tuned to specific contact center roles: The Trusted Advisor, The Bright Concierge, The Quick Operator, and others.

An out-of-the-box library of production-ready voices tuned to specific contact center roles: The Trusted Advisor, The Bright Concierge, The Quick Operator, and others. 25+ locales. Coverage across major world languages with native pronunciation and prosody in each.

Coverage across major world languages with native pronunciation and prosody in each. Two-layer tuning and control. Custom pronunciation dictionaries and SSML support at the application layer; warmth, pitch, pace, and emotional range at the model layer. Accuracy is measured at under 3% word error rate.

Custom pronunciation dictionaries and SSML support at the application layer; warmth, pitch, pace, and emotional range at the model layer. Accuracy is measured at under 3% word error rate. Zero data leakage. Audio never leaves the Omilia Cloud Platform perimeter no third-party speech, language, or voice services are involved.

Built for the Regulatory and Operational Demands of Enterprise

Lexis is certified under the same compliance framework as OCP: PCI-DSS, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. Its walled-garden architecture, with no audio routed to external services, removes the third-party audit surface that conventional TTS API chains introduce. Deployment is available as fully managed SaaS or on-premise to meet data-residency mandates.

Voice availability is SLA-backed against Omilia-owned models, not subject to unannounced deprecation or external vendor incidents and outages.

Availability

Lexis is available now as part of the Omilia Conversational Platform. Existing OCP customers can activate Lexis through their Omilia account team.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708009575/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life

OmiliaUS@brands2life.com