Fernie Cultural Universe, an MDLG project, is anchored by historic Fernie Castle. It integrates Oriental gardens, original animation IP and European heritage to build a sustainable cultural system spanning physical venues, original creations and digital platforms. The project builds original animation IP inspired by Eastern myths, classics and philosophical fables. Two 2D animated works are being developed, covering themes of truth and illusion, self, personal boundaries, shifting identity and spiritual growth.

Rooted in Journey to the West and philosophical reflections on self and the world, these are profound artistic animated shorts created for adult audiences.

The two animations have separate focuses. The first reinterprets Eastern myths around illusion, identity and spiritual growth instead of plain retelling. The second acts as a philosophical fable discussing self-integrity, outside pressure and personal choices.

They combine high-quality 2D art, Eastern imagery and international aesthetics, targeting animation lovers, Eastern culture followers and art short film fans.

European creators help craft modern, artistic animation language. They respect Eastern culture and tell stories with visuals global audiences can understand.

The project cooperates with top European directors, writers, studios and cultural consultants, presenting Eastern philosophy to the world via contemporary animation.

Concept art, scripts and visual tests for both animations are advancing; release dates will be announced later.

The Global Founding Membership Program invites early supporters to view staged exclusive behind-the-scenes materials including concept art, world setting fragments and creation notes. It builds a cultural community where members grow alongside the project, not just as audiences. Check the official website for more details.

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Contacts:

MD LOCAL GLOBAL LIMITED (MDLG)

https://www.fernieculturaluniverse.com

Erica Guo

contact@fernieculturaluniverse.com