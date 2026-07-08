EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
The Platform Group schließt Finanzierung ab
Düsseldorf, 8. Juli 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") hat einen Finanzierungsvertrag unterzeichnet, der einen Umfang von bis zu 80 Mio. Euro vorsieht und für Zwecke der Akquisitionsfinanzierung genutzt wird. Der Finanzierungsvertrag beinhaltet marktübliche, aufschiebende Bedingungen, welche an die Umsetzung und Auszahlung der Mittel geknüpft sind. Darlehensgeber ist eine renommierte, international tätige Finanzgruppe sowie eine mit dem Hauptaktionär verbundene Gesellschaft, welche die Mittel an die The Platform Group zweckgebunden überlässt. Die Finanzierung steht im Einklang mit den Regelungen und Vorgaben der bestehenden Anleihe der The Platform Group.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA ist ein europaweit tätiges Softwareunternehmen, welches durch eigene Plattformlösungen in 26 Branchen aktiv ist. Zum Partnernetzwerk der Gruppe zählen mehr als 16.600 Partner, die über die Plattformlösungen sowohl B2B- als auch B2C-Kunden adressieren. Zu den Branchen gehören unter anderem das Luxury-Portfolio, Optics & Hearing, Möbelhandel, Maschinenhandel, Dentaltechnik sowie Elektronik. Die Gruppe hat europaweit 19 Standorte, Sitz des Unternehmens ist Düsseldorf. Im Jahr 2025 wurde ein Umsatz von 728 Mio. Euro bei einem operativen Ergebnis (EBITDA bereinigt) von 55 Mio. Euro realisiert.
Kontakt:
Investor Relations
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Erläuterung zum unmittelbaren Emittentenbezug:
The Platform Group Completes Financing Agreement
Düsseldorf, 8 July 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, "TPG") has signed a financing agreement providing for a volume of up to EUR 80 million, to be used for acquisition financing purposes. The financing agreement contains market-standard conditions precedent linked to the implementation and disbursement of the funds. The lenders comprise a renowned, internationally active financial group as well as a company affiliated with the main shareholder, which is providing the funds to The Platform Group for the designated purpose. The financing is in line with the terms and provisions of The Platform Group's existing bond.
The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:
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08.07.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|E-Mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZW88
|WKN:
|A40ZW8
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2362730
|Ende der Mitteilung
|/ EQS News-Service
2362730 08.07.2026 CET/CEST