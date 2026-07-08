Around one-third of India's recently commissioned renewable energy capacity is facing grid curtailment as transmission infrastructure expansion continues to lag renewable energy capacity additions, according to ICRA. The ratings agency said around 33% of the 54.8 GW of recently commissioned renewable energy capacity was being evacuated through the temporary general network access (T-GNA) route as of May 2026. Curtailment under T-GNA is highest during solar generation hours, ranging from 50% to 60%. ICRA said solar curtailment is most pronounced in Rajasthan and Gujarat, while it remains limited ...

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