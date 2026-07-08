Algeria should look to open its energy market to international players in order to reach its solar targets, according to a webinar on the country's solar market held by Solarabic and the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA). The webinar covered Algeria's evolving solar market and the work and regulations required for the country to achieve its target of deploying 15 GW of solar by 2035, as announced by the government earlier in the year. Work is already underway via a 3.2 GW solar development plan, which is aiming to roll out up to 20 utility-scale solar projects across twelve of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...