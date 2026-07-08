Self-service connector combines intelligent delivery and integrated fraud protection to help Okta's enterprise customers deploy more secure, production-ready multi-factor authentication (MFA) without custom development

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the launch of Vonage Protection Suite for Okta for advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA). The pre-built, self-service connector offers Okta's enterprise customers the ability to send one-time passwords (OTPs) with integrated advanced fraud protection powered by the mobile network, with the Vonage Verify Network API.

The connector for SMS and Voice authentication enables Okta's enterprise customers to meet Bring Your Own Telephony (BYOT) requirements, without the need to build custom telephony infrastructure. The solution is available now through the Vonage Cloud Runtime Marketplace, Vonage's cloud-native platform for building, hosting, and distributing enterprise-grade communications applications, across 200+ countries.

Advanced Authentication Delivered by Mobile Networks

Okta is relied on by enterprises around the world and processes tens of billions of authentications annually. With MFA adoption now reaching 70 percent of the workforce¹ the demand for reliable, fraud-aware telephony delivery has never been higher, yet authentication is only as strong as the channel that carries it. Enterprises need SMS and voice solutions that are built to maximize authentication success rates while actively defending against sophisticated threats like artificially inflated traffic (AIT) and SIM swap fraud, which surged 38 percent in 2025² attacks that erode trust, inflate costs, and put end users at risk.

The Vonage Protection Suite for Okta addresses this by combining Vonage Verify's intelligent routing and delivery with fraud protection powered by the mobile network through Identity Insights and Fraud Defender. The connector validates phone numbers intelligently using data and signals embedded in mobile networks, before OTP delivery to detect high risk or compromised numbers early, alongside real-time fraud protection during delivery helping enterprises reduce exposure to fraud while improving authentication success rates.

Unlike basic SMS integrations, Vonage Verify prioritizes successful user authentication, not just message delivery. The solution includes automatic SMS-to-Voice fallback, intelligent carrier routing across global networks, and automatic sender ID management for regulatory compliance helping ensure reliable delivery while maintaining security.

With self-service deployment via the Vonage Cloud Runtime Marketplace, organizations can go from setup to first OTP delivery in minutes, eliminating the need to build and maintain custom telephony integrations and accelerating time to production.

"Enterprises using Okta need authentication that's not just fast, but trustworthy, and that means going beyond basic message delivery to actively protect against fraud," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage. "With the Vonage Protection Suite for Okta, we're bringing together intelligent OTP delivery and network powered fraud protection in a single, ready-to-deploy solution, so security teams can focus on protecting their users, not building infrastructure. This makes Vonage an essential layer in identity and access management platforms."

For more information about the Vonage Protection Suite for Okta, visit www.vonage.com/okta.

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About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

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