Oversubscribed round follows the world-first compact upright proton treatment at Stanford Medicine funding a single upright platform that will span imaging and treatment across multiple radiation modalities.

Leo Cancer Care, the medical technology company working to reinvent how patients are imaged and treated by designing systems around the body's natural upright position, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $65 million Series D financing. The round was led by Silicon Valley's Yu Galaxy and welcomes new investors including Eventide Asset Management, alongside continued support from the company's existing investors.

Leading cancer institutions are already adopting the upright approach. Stanford Medicine delivered the world's first compact upright proton therapy treatment on 4 June 2026. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and McLaren Health Care are among the institutions bringing the upright platform into their programmes adoption that spans world-leading academic centers and smaller, regional community-based networks alike.

The financing will scale manufacturing and accelerate commercial deployment, and continue clinical and product development across Leo Cancer Care's integrated upright platform spanning proton therapy, photon therapy and imaging. The same upright architecture is applied across all three, creating a unified approach to cancer care from diagnosis and planning through to treatment.

The platform is built on a first-principles idea: because the human body spends most of its life upright, Leo designs imaging and treatment around that natural position. Growing global research indicates this may support more consistent anatomical positioning and organ stability compared with conventional supine (lying-down) treatments. At the heart of the platform is an upright imaging system that is FDA-cleared, with planned future applications across radiology, in addition to its role in treatment planning and delivery.

On the treatment side, Leo's Marie platform reached a historic milestone on 4 June 2026, when Stanford Medicine delivered the world's first compact upright proton therapy treatment, treating a seven-year-old child with a complex brain tumour. By fixing the radiation beam and gently rotating the seated patient rather than a multi-tonne gantry, Marie enables a proton therapy treatment room around five times smaller than a conventional gantry-based system a comparison based on actual facility drawings allowing proton therapy to be installed within existing radiotherapy vaults and bringing advanced care closer to the patients who need it.

Alongside the financing, Leo Cancer Care has entered a major strategic partnership with an international healthcare giant a clear signal that the industry's biggest players are now turning their attention to the upright paradigm. Details of the collaboration will be announced separately in the coming weeks.

"What began as a vision to improve radiation therapy has evolved into something much broader," said Stephen Towe, CEO and Co-Founder of Leo Cancer Care. "For decades, the industry has tried to lower the cost of cancer care by making equipment cheaper and stripping out capability. Our treatment approach is the opposite to reimagine how care is delivered, designed around the patient rather than the machine, so advanced treatment can reach communities that never had access before, without compromising quality. This financing lets us accelerate that platform strategy across proton, photon and imaging."

"Leo Cancer Care is poised to revolutionize cancer treatment in more than ten countries, with many installations the first in their region or country," said PR Yu, founder of Yu Galaxy and a long-time investor in the company. "The upright radiotherapy and radiology technologies Leo has pioneered are lowering the cost and shortening the time of cancer treatment, and providing options that did not exist before for pediatric patients and patients of larger body size. The result is a dramatic expansion of access to both radiotherapy and diagnostic radiology for a far larger population."

About Leo Cancer Care

For more information, visit www.leocancercare.com.

Notes to Editors

Supporting resources for accredited media

Stanford Medicine first compact upright proton treatment (Stanford newsroom)

Leo Cancer Care newsroom previous announcements

Media kit approved Marie and Stanford installation imagery and b-roll upon request

High-resolution logo and executive headshots- upon request

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Statements regarding Leo Cancer Care's future plans, products, clinical and commercial deployments, partnerships, manufacturing scale and international expansion are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708655051/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Ann Claire Pahlavi, Senior Communications Advisor, Leo Cancer Care annclaire@annclairemedia.com