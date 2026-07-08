Conifers AI Opens Singapore Data Region, Bringing Local Data Residency to Asia-Pacific Security Teams

With data regions now spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, organizations can run CognitiveSOC with deterministic control over where their security data resides

DALLAS and SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers, developers of the first end-to-end agentic AI SOC platform, today announced the launch of a new data region in Singapore. The regional infrastructure enables Asia-Pacific enterprises and organizations to store and process security data locally, meeting data residency and sovereignty requirements while keeping security operations local.

Across Asia-Pacific, national regulations increasingly govern where sensitive data can be held and processed, often forcing security teams to choose between modern tooling and keeping data inside national borders. The Singapore data region removes that trade-off. It joins existing Conifers data regions in the United States and Europe, extending local deployment options globally.

"Security teams in Asia-Pacific face adversaries operating at machine speed, but many also have to keep their data inside national borders, and those two needs have often been in tension," said Tom Findling, CEO and Co-founder of Conifers. "A Singapore region means a bank or enterprise headquartered here can run a full agentic SOC without its data ever leaving the country."

CognitiveSOC connects threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and remediation into a single agentic fabric, grounded in each customer's institutional knowledge and governed with full transparency. On its Azure-native architecture, the Singapore region runs AI inference and data processing entirely in-country, giving organizations deterministic control over where data resides. It carries the controls the platform already enforces, including tenant isolation, AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS 1.2+ in transit, alignment wiUth GDPR, and SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications. Customer data is never used to train other customers' models, and the institutional knowledge CognitiveSOC builds about an organization stays within its tenant.

"Conifers has transformed how we run our SOC. We now have agentic AI that acts with context and scales our expertise, and it is intelligence we can trust," said Edmund How, Founder and CEO of ONESECURE Asia. "A Singapore region means we can deliver that to our customers while keeping their data in-country, where their regulators expect it to stay."

CognitiveSOC runs on top of the security stack customers already own, with more than 60 integrations across EDR, identity, cloud, email, and ITSM tools, and onboards in as little as two to four hours with no rip-and-replace migration. Customers report up to an 87% reduction in investigation time compared with manual analysis.

About Conifers

Conifers is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC, its agentic AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and organizations to defend against an AI-driven threat landscape. By unifying threat intelligence, threat hunting, detection engineering, investigation, and remediation into a single agentic fabric - grounded in each customer's institutional knowledge and built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and governance - Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and accountability.

Learn more at www.conifers.ai.

Media Contact:

Rachel Glaser

White City PR for Conifers

rachel@whitecitypr.com



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