Cocotree Kids, Inc.: Cocotree Kids Celebrates Five Years of Impact, Announces Inaugural Rise & Shine Breakfast

Massachusetts nonprofit has provided nearly 600,000 pairs of new underwear to more than 84,000 children statewide

NATICK, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Cocotree Kids, the Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every child has access to new underwear, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by announcing its inaugural Rise & Shine Breakfast, a community-wide event that will honor the organization's extraordinary impact while raising support to meet the growing need for one of childhood's most overlooked essentials.

Since opening its doors in 2021, Cocotree Kids has grown from a simple idea into the only nonprofit in Massachusetts solely focused on providing new underwear to children in need. Today, through partnerships with schools, homeless and domestic violence shelters, foster care organizations, hospitals, clinics, and community agencies across all 14 Massachusetts counties, the organization has distributed 593,682 pairs of new underwear to 84,812 children.

The milestone reflects remarkable growth from the organization's first year, when it distributed 7,000 pairs of underwear to 1,000 children. In 2025 alone, Cocotree Kids provided more than 190,000 pairs of underwear to over 27,000 children, while mobilizing hundreds of volunteers through underwear drives, packing events, and educational programs.

"Five years ago, we set out to solve a problem that too few people knew existed," said Catherine Maloy, Founder and Executive Director of Cocotree Kids. "No child should have to go to school wearing soiled underwear, ill-fitting hand-me-downs, or no underwear at all. Something so basic has a profound impact on a child's health, confidence, dignity, and ability to learn. We are incredibly proud of what our volunteers, donors, corporate partners, and community supporters have made possible, and we're just getting started."

Unlike clothing, shoes, and toys, underwear must be donated new for health and hygiene reasons, making it one of the most requested - and least donated - items for children experiencing poverty. Research shows that children without adequate underwear are more likely to experience health challenges, social stigma, and absenteeism. Cocotree Kids was founded to address this critical yet often invisible need while restoring dignity and confidence to children across the Commonwealth.

To commemorate its fifth anniversary, Cocotree Kids will host its first-ever Rise & Shine Breakfast on Friday, September 25 at 9:00 am at the Lenox Hotel in Boston, bringing together supporters, volunteers, nonprofit partners, business leaders, and community advocates to celebrate the organization's accomplishments and share its vision for the future.

The breakfast will feature inspiring stories from community partners, families, volunteers, and supporters whose lives have been touched by Cocotree Kids' mission. Attendees will learn how a simple pair of new underwear can make a meaningful difference in a child's daily life while helping the organization expand its reach to even more children across Massachusetts.

"The Rise & Shine Breakfast is more than a celebration - it's an opportunity for our community to come together around a mission that is simple, practical, and deeply meaningful," said Maloy. "As demand for our services continues to grow, this event will help ensure that every child has access to something many of us take for granted."

Sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, and additional event details are available at www.cocotreekids.org/riseandshine.

Financial contributions remain the most effective way to support Cocotree Kids, allowing the organization to purchase new underwear directly from supplier partners at significantly reduced costs. A donation of $250 provides an entire week's worth of underwear for 25 children - 175 pairs in total.

To learn more about Cocotree Kids, make a donation, or learn about sponsorship opportunities for the Rise & Shine Breakfast, visit www.cocotreekids.org.

Cocotree Kids is a Natick, Massachusetts-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing new underwear to underserved children throughout Massachusetts. As the only nonprofit in the Commonwealth with a singular focus on underwear insecurity, Cocotree Kids partners with schools, homeless and domestic violence shelters, foster care agencies, hospitals, clinics, and community organizations to ensure children have access to one of life's most basic necessities. Since its founding in 2021, the organization has distributed nearly 600,000 pairs of new underwear to more than 84,000 children across all 14 Massachusetts counties.

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For Further Information, Contact

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Cocotree Kids, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cocotree-kids-celebrates-five-years-of-impact-announces-inaugura-1186924