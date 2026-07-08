Eagle Energy Partners Appoints Institutional Capital Markets Veteran Daniel Fugiel to Board of Directors

Veteran Institutional Capital Markets Executive Brings More Than 25 Years of Financial Services and Prime Brokerage Leadership Experience

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP" or the "Company"), a private U.S. energy company focused on acquiring and developing undervalued assets in proven, well-established hydrocarbon basins, announced the appointment of Daniel Fugiel to its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2026.

Mr. Fugiel brings more than 25 years of experience across institutional capital markets, equity prime brokerage, hedge fund administration, and financial services. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions with several of the world's premier financial institutions, advising sophisticated institutional investors while helping build and manage complex prime brokerage platforms serving hedge funds and other investment organizations. His appointment further strengthens Eagle Energy Partners' corporate governance and enhances the Company's capital markets expertise as it continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors," said Christopher Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Energy Partners. "Dan brings more than 25 years of institutional capital markets experience and a proven track record working with some of the world's leading financial institutions and investment organizations. As Eagle Energy Partners continues executing our long-term corporate strategy and advances initiatives supporting our path toward the public markets, his strategic insight, governance experience, and deep relationships within the investment community will be invaluable. We are excited to have Dan join our Board during this important stage of the Company's growth."

Mr. Fugiel began his career at Wellington Management LLP, where he served as Portfolio Accountant for the firm's domestic and offshore hedge funds while managing external vendor relationships. He later held senior management positions within the Equity Prime Brokerage businesses at JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. During his tenure at Deutsche Bank, he led the transition and expansion of the firm's Prime Brokerage business to Jacksonville, Florida, ultimately serving as Head of Deutsche Bank Global Prime Finance.

Throughout his career, Mr. Fugiel has worked closely with institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and other sophisticated capital markets participants, providing Eagle Energy Partners with valuable public markets perspective as the Company continues advancing its strategic objectives and strengthening its corporate governance framework.

"I am honored to join the Board of Eagle Energy Partners at such an exciting stage in the Company's evolution," said Daniel Fugiel. "Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work closely with institutional investors, hedge funds, and public market participants, and I look forward to bringing that experience to Eagle Energy Partners. The Company has assembled a talented leadership team, a disciplined business strategy, and a strong commitment to corporate governance. I am excited to work alongside the Board and management as Eagle Energy Partners continues executing its strategic objectives and pursuing long-term value creation for its shareholders."

Mr. Fugiel holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The Company also announced that John Teff has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2026. Eagle Energy Partners thanks Mr. Teff for his dedicated service and valuable contributions during his tenure on the Board and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

About Eagle Energy Partners

Eagle Energy Partners (EEP) is a private U.S.-based energy company pursuing a dual-pronged strategy: generating reliable cash flow from a diversified portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets while advancing selective, high-upside operated opportunities. With core areas of operation in Texas and Montana, the Company focuses on disciplined capital stewardship, operational transparency, and identifying projects with asymmetric return potential. By blending stable, lower-risk income streams with opportunistic development projects, EEP is building a resilient and scalable platform positioned to create long-term value across commodity cycles. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.eagleenergypartners.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and operations of Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP"), which is currently a privately held company. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future operations, financial performance, strategic initiatives, asset development, and capital plans. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. EEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of added information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Investor Inquiries Please Contact:

Frank Pogubila

Investor Relations

Partner, Integrous Communications

W: 951.946.5288

E: fpogubila@integcom.us

SOURCE: Eagle Energy Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eagle-energy-partners-appoints-institutional-capital-markets-veteran-daniel-fugi-1188056