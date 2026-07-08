Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (U.S. OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce the successful installation and launch of its Jackpot Blitz dealerless electronic poker table games ("ETG") at Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort, located in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Jackpot Blitz ETG is now live and available for play. Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort, operated by Treasure Bay, is a beachfront destination offering a full-service casino, oceanfront accommodations, and a variety of dining and entertainment amenities. It is also the only all-inclusive casino resort on St. Croix.

This installation marks Jackpot Digital's first deployment in the U.S. Virgin Islands and its fifth active casino installation in the Caribbean, further strengthening the Company's growing footprint across the region. The Caribbean continues to be an important growth market for Jackpot Digital as casino operators increasingly seek innovative, cost-effective alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games.

"We are excited to bring Jackpot Blitz to Divi Carina Bay Casino Resort and to continue expanding our presence throughout the Caribbean," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This installation reflects the growing demand we are seeing for our dealerless ETGs across the region. We look forward to building on this momentum as we introduce our technology to additional casino operators and their players."

The Jackpot Blitz is a fully automated, dealerless electronic poker table featuring a large 75" touchscreen interface. Designed for maximum engagement, it blends the thrill of traditional poker with modern, streamlined gameplay. Its advanced technology supports a variety of betting options and delivers a user-friendly, fast-paced experience, suitable for both casual and experienced players.

The Company's roster of clients includes cruise ship customers and its expanding footprint of land-based installations across the United States, Canada, and other international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz, click the thumbnail below:





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

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Source: Jackpot Digital Inc.