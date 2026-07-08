Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) (OTC: TOMXF) (FSE: 5D5) ("Trinity One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Silver-1 Mine in Ecuador and announce a corporate update.

Following the Company's June 10, 2026, operations update, Trinity One has continued to advance Silver-1 through local field preparation, community engagement, environmental baseline work and planning for the next stage of technical programs.

The Company has established a local project office in San Bartolomé. The office will support community engagement, field logistics, technical coordination, sample handling and planning for upcoming work programs at Silver-1.

The Company is continuing preparations for the planned tailings sampling program, which is currently expected to commence in August 2026. Trinity One is in the process of selecting a contractor to complete the program, which will be designed to support a more detailed evaluation of the historic tailings material at Silver-1.

In addition, the Company has selected a contractor to complete the planned drone magnetic survey at Silver-1, with mobilisation expected within the next fortnight. The survey will play an important role in refining the Company's understanding of the project's structural setting and supporting the generation of high priority targets for diamond core drilling.

Thomas Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Trinity One, commented:

"The establishment of a local office and upcoming mobilisation for the drone magnetic survey are important steps in moving the project toward systematic evaluation and future drill targeting. The magnetic survey is expected to be a key input in identifying targets for diamond core drilling."

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Basic Market under the ticker symbol "ARJNF", are to commence trading on the OTC Basic Market under the ticker symbol "TOMXF" effective July 9, 2026. The ticker symbol was changed to better align with the Company's TSX Venture Exchange ticker symbol. No action is required by shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

The Company further announces that it has adopted a new equity incentive plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2026.

The new compensation plan supersedes the Company's previous 10% rolling stock option plan and provides the Company with the ability to issue stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries.

The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance in respect of stock options will not exceed 10% of the Company's then total issued and outstanding common shares, calculated as at the date of any grant. The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance in respect of restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units granted under the compensation plan will not, in the aggregate, exceed 6,723,487 common shares, representing 10% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares, calculated on a non-diluted basis as at the date of implementation of the compensation plan.

The compensation plan is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details regarding the compensation plan are included in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on SEDAR+ in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting.

About Trinity One Metals Ltd.

Trinity One Metals Ltd. (TSXV: TOM) is a precious and base metals explorer focused on building a portfolio of high growth projects with exposure to some of the world's most in demand metals. The Company's strategy is to acquire and advance assets with strong geological fundamentals, clear catalysts, and the ability to deliver discovery and growth through disciplined modern exploration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, objectives and future activities at the Silver-1 Mine; the timing, design, scope and objectives of proposed exploration, sampling, geophysical, environmental, community engagement and drilling activities; the expected commencement of the planned tailings sampling program in August 2026; the selection of a contractor for the tailings sampling program; the planned drone magnetic survey and expected mobilisation within the next fortnight; the expected role of the drone magnetic survey in refining the Company's understanding of the project's structural setting and generating targets for diamond core drilling; the expected use and function of the local project office in San Bartolomé the adoption and final approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; and the Company's broader strategy and project advancement plans.

Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential", "expected", "planned", "designed to", "advancing" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, interpretations and beliefs as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that contractors, consultants, equipment, personnel and logistical support will be available on acceptable terms and within expected timeframes; that the Company will have sufficient working capital to carry out its planned activities; that required permits, approvals, environmental registrations and authorisations will be obtained or maintained; that community, surface access, weather, security, regulatory and operational conditions will allow fieldwork to proceed as currently contemplated; and that the Company's current geological interpretations and exploration plans are reasonable for planning purposes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to early-stage mineral exploration; the availability and timing of contractors and field crews; delays in mobilisation, sampling, geophysical work or drilling; permitting, environmental, regulatory, community and surface access matters; title and licence standing; operational, logistical, safety and security matters; weather and site access; technical interpretation and exploration results; commodity prices; financing availability; capital markets conditions; and general risks associated with mineral exploration and development.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304386

Source: Trinity One Metals Ltd.