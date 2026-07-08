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PR Newswire
08.07.2026 14:42 Uhr
363 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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StarCompliance Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Support Growth and Product Innovation

The leadership changes come as Star continues to experience strong growth driven by increasing demand for employee compliance, digital assets oversight, AI-enabled solutions, and emerging risk areas such as prediction markets.

Over the past year, Star has accelerated its innovation agenda with:

  • The launch of StarAssist, bringing explainable AI to compliance workflows.
  • The introduction of the financial industry's first enterprise-grade Prediction Markets Monitoring solution in partnership with Kalshi.
  • The release of their inaugural Global Compliance Benchmark Study, featuring insights from 300+ compliance, risk, and technology leaders.

"As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, firms are confronting increasing complexity across employee conduct, digital assets, AI governance, and emerging markets," said Jennifer Sun, Chief Executive Officer of StarCompliance. "Our continued growth reflects the critical role compliance plays in helping firms innovate while managing risk. Strengthening our leadership team positions us to accelerate innovation, deepen client partnerships, and deliver the technology and expertise our clients need to navigate what's next."

Chatterton joins Star as Chief Financial Officer, where he will lead the company's global finance organization and help drive operational scale and long-term growth. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across private equity-backed software and technology companies, including serving as CFO at Get Well and holding senior finance roles at QuadraMed and xG Health.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Knepfer will oversee Star's global revenue strategy, including sales, marketing, relationship management, partnerships, and go-to-market execution. He brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling commercial organizations across financial services, governance, risk and compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity markets. Prior to joining Star, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Salus GRC and previously held sales leadership roles at Nasdaq, RadarFirst, and Comodo Cybersecurity.

St. Amand, who joined Star in 2022, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and will continue to lead the company's global marketing strategy, brand, communications, demand generation, and go-to-market initiatives as Star expands its market presence and broadens awareness of its growing portfolio of solutions.

Strauss, who has been with Star for eight years, was recently promoted to General Counsel. He will continue to lead the company's legal function, providing strategic legal counsel while supporting Star's business objectives through strong governance, risk management, and compliance.

As financial institutions navigate increasing regulatory expectations and new forms of employee risk, Star remains focused on delivering technology and expertise that help firms build more connected, scalable, and resilient compliance programs.

To learn more about StarCompliance visit [HERE].

Media Contact:
Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcompliance-strengthens-executive-leadership-team-to-support-growth-and-product-innovation-302820098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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