Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Hugo Inc. today announced the opening of a second facility in Springfield, Missouri, doubling its U.S. delivery capacity to more than 700 seats.

The new location builds on Hugo's acquisition of Springfield-based Gold Mountain and marks the next phase of the company's North American growth.





Hugo Inc. and Gold Mountain during the opening of a second facility in Springfield, Missouri.

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With the added capacity, Hugo can support more clients and programs across its core services for companies throughout North America and Europe, including:

Customer Experience

Back Office Support

Trust & Safety, and AI Operations

The company operates a global delivery network across five countries and employs more than 4,500 people.

Gold Mountain has delivered customer experience services from Springfield for 17 years and has become a central part of Hugo's North American operations since joining Hugo through its acquisition.

"Demand for our services continues to grow, with clients asking us to support larger teams, more complex programs, and broader scopes of work," said Kirill Pesterev, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Hugo Inc.

"Expanding in Springfield is how we scale alongside them, adding capacity without compromising the quality, flexibility, and responsiveness they rely on."

The expansion reflects Hugo's broader strategy of building scalable operations in markets with strong talent and proven delivery.

"Joining Hugo opened the door to a broader platform and new clients, and this second location lets us turn that into a real opportunity for people here," said Janell Scott, Vice President of Brand Engagement & Talent Acquisition at Gold Mountain by Hugo.

"We're growing while staying rooted in the community where this business was built."

By pairing Gold Mountain's established Springfield presence with its global platform, Hugo is expanding service capacity for clients, creating jobs in the region, and strengthening its position as a leading global operations partner.

For more information about Hugo Inc. and Gold Mountain by Hugo, visit www.hugoinc.com.

About Hugo Inc.:

Hugo is a next-generation customer experience and operations partner delivering services across Customer Experience, Back Office Support, Trust & Safety, and AI Operations. Powered by a global workforce of more than 4,500 people across five countries, Hugo helps leading organizations scale high-quality operations through a combination of exceptional talent, operational expertise, and innovative technology. Hugo has been recognized by Clutch as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company for two consecutive years.

About Gold Mountain by Hugo:

Gold Mountain by Hugo is a Springfield, Missouri-based operation providing sales, customer experience and contact center solutions. Founded in 2009, the company has spent 17 years building opportunities for local talent while delivering high-quality support services for clients across multiple industries. Following its acquisition by Hugo, Gold Mountain by Hugo combines deep local roots with the capabilities of a global operations platform.

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Source: Hugo Technologies Inc.