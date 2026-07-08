Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - SiteGround.com has published AI in WordPress: 2026 Findings for Small Businesses, a report on how small businesses use AI inside the platform.

It examines usage patterns as WordPress 7.0 introduces a shared AI framework in core, and how AI is applied in day-to-day workflows.





SiteGround has published AI in WordPress: 2026 findings for small businesses, a report on how small businesses use AI inside the platform.



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The research is based on input from more than 7,000 surveyed WordPress small business owners, as well as aggregated insights from SiteGround's hosting infrastructure across more than 3 million WordPress sites, making it one of the most comprehensive studies to date on how small businesses use AI in WordPress.





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Key findings from the report include:

78% of small business owners using WordPress say they use AI daily

41% say they need multiple attempts to get usable results

Nearly 60% of respondents say their biggest challenge is understanding how WordPress works

3,000+ AI plugins are in use, contributing to fragmentation and workflow complexity

Many users still rely on general-purpose chatbots that can't take action inside their websites

Specialized AI agents are beginning to address this gap. Tools such as SiteGround's AI Agent for WordPress connect directly to a user's site, execute site-level actions, and require minimal technical setup. Early testing shows 80-95% time savings on common WordPress tasks, with half of users identified as AI beginners.

"What the data points to is a system that is expanding faster than it is aligning. There is more AI capability available to WordPress users than there is consistency in how that capability connects to real site operations," said Reneta Tsankova, COO of SiteGround.

The full report is available on WordPress AI in 2026: Report for Small Business.

About SiteGround:

SiteGround is an all-in-one platform, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs to build, host, and grow their online presence. Drawing on its 20-year legacy as an industry-leading web hosting provider, SiteGround brings together high-performance hosting with AI-powered tools, including website creation, ecommerce, AI app builder, AI Studio, and email marketing - all designed to help businesses thrive in the digital world. The same enterprise-grade technology and exceptional support that earned the trust of 3+ million domains now power a complete digital ecosystem for modern businesses.

Media Contact:

Name : Dimitar Ganev, Content Manager

: Dimitar Ganev, Content Manager Email : press@siteground.com

: press@siteground.com Company Website: www.siteground.com

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Source: DesignRush