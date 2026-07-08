EQS-News: Power Tee / Key word(s): Tech

Athens Golf Center Introduces Power Tee Technology to Transform the Practice Experience for Lexington Golfers



08.07.2026 / 14:52 CET/CEST

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Driving Range Becomes First Golf Facility in Kentucky to Feature Power Tee Bays LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - July 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Golfers in the Lexington area now have an exciting new reason to visit Athens Golf Center. The popular practice facility has completed a major technology upgrade with the installation of the world's leading automated teeing system from Power Tee , bringing a more convenient and modern practice experience to local golfers. The new Power Tee system automatically tees up the golf ball, allowing golfers to practice more efficiently. The upgrade enhances comfort, consistency, and pace of practice - helping players stay focused on improving their swing while enjoying a more seamless driving range experience. Athens Golf Center has built its reputation around providing an exceptional environment for golfers of all skill levels. Founded by passionate golfers with a vision to create a welcoming place where players could improve their skills and enjoy the game together, the facility continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's golfers. "Our goal has always been to create a welcoming golf experience for players of all abilities," said Toni Schuck, co-owner of Athens Golf Center. "By adding Power Tee, it helps us make practice more fun for golfers. Plus, it helps grow the game." The installation reflects Athens Golf Center's commitment to enhancing each golfer's experience through cutting-edge technology and personalized service. With the new system in place, golfers can expect a modern practice environment designed to maximize both comfort and performance. Power Tee systems are used at leading golf facilities around the world including the home of golf at St Andrews in Scotland, and have become a favorite among golfers for the convenience and efficiency they bring to the driving range. For golfers across the Lexington area, the upgrade represents a significant step forward in the local practice experience - making Athens Golf Center one of the most advanced and golfer-friendly driving ranges in the region. Athens Golf Center is located at 4400 Athens Boonesboro Road. Open daily from 9 AM 'til sunset, Athens Golf Center can be reached by phone at (859) 263-2152. More details are at athensgolfcenter.com . About Power Tee Founded in 1996, Power Tee is the world's leading automated teeing system, helping golf facilities modernize their ranges while improving operational efficiency and the player experience. Used at golf facilities around the world including St Andrews, The Belfry, Celtic Manor, and Dromoland Castle, Power Tee helps create a more engaging, efficient and productive practice environment for players of all skill levels. Power Tee is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with European headquarters located in Swindon, United Kingdom. For more information, visit PowerTee.com . Media Contact:

Christopher Harris, Power Tee

digital@powertee.com

News Source: Power Tee





08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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