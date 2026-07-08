Narmi Launches AI Decision Assist to Streamline Customer Account Opening for Community Banks and Credit Unions

New AI-powered capability helps financial institutions accelerate application reviews, reduce manual workloads, and make more informed account opening decisions with full transparency and governance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Narmi , a leading digital banking platform provider for banks and credit unions, today announced the upcoming launch of AI Decision Assist, a new agentic AI capability designed to help financial institutions automate and accelerate account opening reviews while still maintaining control, transparency, and compliance.

Account opening is a natural place for financial institutions to apply AI, but not without challenges, as every decision carries compliance weight and has to be defensible. AI Decision Assist performs an initial review of applications, analyzes identity, risk, and compliance information, then generates recommendations that help humans within financial institutions make faster, more informed decisions. Each recommendation is fully auditable and explainable, providing clear visibility into how conclusions were reached, while demonstrating compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements. This reflects Narmi's practical approach to AI: start with a specific customer painpoint, then apply AI as the mechanism to solve it, not the other way around.

Unlike one-size-fits-all decisioning tools, AI Decision Assist is highly configurable to reflect each institution's unique risk appetite and operational processes. Because recommendations are grounded in each institution's own history of approved, flagged, and declined applications, the system reflects how that institution actually makes decisions. By automating the initial review process, AI Decision Assist reduces manual review times from hours to minutes, enabling institutions to improve efficiency and make decisions with greater speed and confidence. Early results indicate financial institutions using the tool can achieve approval rates up to 6% higher.

"Account opening remains one of the most time-intensive workflows for financial institutions, often relying on fragmented systems and manual review processes that require employees to gather information from multiple sources before making a decision," said Chris Griffin , Co-Founder of Narmi. "AI Decision Assist is designed to dramatically fix that problem, by fitting in seamlessly into existing workflows, helping teams make better decisions faster while eliminating one of the most time-consuming and cumbersome parts of account opening."

The launch reinforces Narmi's position as a leader in applying practical, responsible AI to banking workflows. Rather than replacing human decision-makers, AI Decision Assist is designed to free employees from repetitive research and administrative work, preserving oversight, auditability, and accountability.

Future enhancements are expected to further streamline the application process, including the ability to intelligently request supporting documentation and reduce friction points that can contribute to applicant drop-off.

AI Decision Assist will be available to financial institutions beginning Q3 2026. For more information, visit narmi.com .

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About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

Media Contact:

Annie Armstrong

narmi@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Narmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/narmi-launches-ai-decision-assist-to-streamline-customer-account-ope-1187668