Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") reports that it has entered into a service agreement with investor marketing agency Departures Capital Inc. of 1500 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC for a period of twelve months commencing June 29, 2026.

Under the agreement, Departures Capital will conduct a digital marketing and investor outreach program designed to expand Grizzly's visibility within the global investment community. The program will include the production and distribution of video interviews with the Company's management, the development of a dedicated investor landing page, and digital advertising initiatives aimed at generating investor engagement and awareness.

Departures Capital will charge a total of $25,000 for the services provided under the service agreement, which will be paid from the Company's general working capital.

The founder and CEO of Departures Capital is Aaron Missere. Departures Capital is at arm's length to Grizzly. To the Company's knowledge, Departures Capital and its principals have no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire any such securities.

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

The Board of Directors of Grizzly have authorized the issuance of an aggregate 1,200,000 stock options to Consultants of Grizzly with an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring on July 7, 2031, or earlier in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. All of the options will vest immediately upon issuance. The grant of stock options and the exercise price of the stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and critical minerals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

Email: info@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304374

Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.