The Hague, Netherlands and Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - ScamInfo.ai, a fraud detection and domain risk analysis platform, today announced a partnership with Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm, a Rome and Milan-based boutique specializing in corporate and bankruptcy criminal law. The partnership establishes a framework for information exchange and mutual support on cases involving online scams, cybercrime, and financial fraud.

Under the agreement, ScamInfo.ai will provide the firm with domain risk data, scam pattern analysis, and fraud intelligence drawn from its database of more than 15,000 analyzed domains. Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm brings 30 years of experience defending managers, companies, and individuals in cybercrime, tax crime, and financial crime matters across Italian courts and internationally, including Lugano, Tunis, Paris, Madrid, and London.

The two organizations will refer cases to one another where appropriate: ScamInfo.ai identifying victims and patterns of fraud that require legal representation, and Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm identifying cases where fraud intelligence and domain analysis can support litigation, asset recovery, or preventive measures.

"Fraud investigations and legal defense work depend on the same thing: accurate, current data about who is behind a scam and how it operates," said Bastiaan van Roekel, Lead Researcher at ScamInfo.ai. "This partnership means victims and their legal counsel get access to that data faster, and cases that need criminal law expertise get routed to lawyers who specialize in exactly this area."

"Online fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated and requires a multidisciplinary approach that combines legal expertise, investigative capabilities, and timely, reliable intelligence. This partnership strengthens our ability to assist companies and individuals in complex cybercrime and financial fraud cases by integrating our extensive experience in criminal litigation with advanced fraud intelligence. Together, we can better support fraud prevention, the tracing of illicit assets, and the protection of our clients' rights, including in cross-border matters." said Carlo Zaccagnini, founder of Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm.

The partnership begins immediately and covers cases originating in both the Netherlands and Italy, with provisions for cross-border referrals where fraud schemes span multiple jurisdictions.

About ScamInfo.ai

ScamInfo.ai is a fraud detection and domain risk analysis platform operated by Transparent Business Solutions B.V., based in The Hague, Netherlands. The platform analyzes domain registration data, SSL certificates, WHOIS records, and content signals to identify scam websites and assess fraud risk. ScamInfo.ai works alongside CyberClaims, a crypto and financial fraud recovery service, under the same parent company.

About Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm

Founded in 2001, Carlo Zaccagnini Law Firm is a boutique practice based in Rome and Milan specializing in corporate criminal law, bankruptcy criminal law, tax crimes, and cybercrime defense. The firm represents managers, companies, and public figures in Italian courts and internationally, and has 30 years of combined experience in complex financial crime and fraud defense.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304224

Source: Scaminfo.ai