KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Scale of Impact: Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") has dramatically scaled its ecosystem, embedding its proprietary digital insurance solutions for the platform's nearly 20 million registered users.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") has dramatically scaled its ecosystem, embedding its proprietary digital insurance solutions for the platform's nearly 20 million registered users. Pioneering Smart City FinTech: This partnership provides convenient access to Zhibao's digital insurance solutions to Chengdu's highly technology-focused citizens. The Tianfu New Area of Chengdu is designed to be a future-ready smart city.

This partnership provides convenient access to Zhibao's digital insurance solutions to Chengdu's highly technology-focused citizens. The Tianfu New Area of Chengdu is designed to be a future-ready smart city. High-Efficiency PaaS Delivery: Built off Zhibao's Platform as a Service (PaaS), this implementation of Zhibao's low-affinity solution successfully achieved beta deployment on June 30.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company and pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, today announced a landmark expansion of its digital insurance ecosystem. On June 30, the Company's fully owned subsidiary Sunshine Insurance Brokers launched a beta deployment of Zhibao's proprietary low-affinity digital insurance solution on Tianfu Citizen's Cloud, the premier one-stop civic services platform in Chengdu, China, unlocking access to comprehensive protection services for its base of nearly 20 million users.

Both parties previously signed a three-year agreement to cooperate on insurance services on the Tianfu Citizen's Cloud platform.

Tapping into China's western megacity

The provincial capital of China's western Sichuan Province, Chengdu is home to over 21.4 million people and produced a nominal GDP reaching approximately USD $342 billion in 2025. This ranks it among the top seven largest municipal economies in China.

The Tianfu Innovation Hub: Known broadly as the "Tianfu New Area," this zone is a federally designated national-level economic development region designed to serve as China's western epicenter for science, technology, and advanced digital integration. It plays host to global Fortune 500 giants including Intel, Volkswagen, and elite research hubs like the Chengdu Science City.

Known broadly as the "Tianfu New Area," this zone is a federally designated national-level economic development region designed to serve as China's western epicenter for science, technology, and advanced digital integration. It plays host to global Fortune 500 giants including Intel, Volkswagen, and elite research hubs like the Chengdu Science City. A Massive Tech-Savvy Audience: With over 4.4 million regional professionals and technocrats, the demographic profile of this region skews intensely digital-native. Platforms like Tianfu Citizen's Cloud act as the central nervous system for everyday city life, making it a fertile landscape for embedded financial technologies.

Strategic 2B2C Synergies and Compliance Control

Through Zhibao's innovative 2B2C embedded strategy, the two organizations are leveraging complementary assets to provide convenient insurance services to citizens on a platform they are already active on and familiar with:

Tianfu Citizen's Cloud provides powerful localized traffic channels, extensive promotional exposures, and marketing interfaces across its applications, mini-programs, and official accounts. It also offers user data to help tailor insurance options effectively.

provides powerful localized traffic channels, extensive promotional exposures, and marketing interfaces across its applications, mini-programs, and official accounts. It also offers user data to help tailor insurance options effectively. Sunshine Insurance Brokers (Zhibao's licensed subsidiary) directs the platform's ongoing research and development, operational management, omnichannel data strategy, and carrier negotiations to source highly relevant, low-cost customized protection plans.

Both parties agreed to strictly abide with relevant data security and user data regulations and provide robust safeguards and protections throughout the course of the cooperation.

A Multi-Product Approach

Both parties agreed to explore a variety of insurance products to offer via Tianfu Citizen's Cloud. In particular, both parties agreed to offer an implementation of Zhibao's flagship "Huiminbao" inclusive medical insurance. Other potential insurance products include "Huijiabao" inclusive homeowner insurance products, and other individual property and casualty coverages.

Management Commentary

"Our deployment on the Tianfu Citizen's Cloud platform marks a massive milestone in the validation and scale of our 2B2C business model," said Mr. Botao Ma, Chief Executive Officer of Zhibao. "By integrating our PaaS-driven solutions into a civic network with nearly 20 million users, we hope to demonstrate the versatility and convenience of our digital insurance solutions to provide a wide variety of property and lifestyle protections to the citizens of Chengdu. Providing an accessible, trusted safety net for such a large population closely fits with Zhibao's goal to provide convenient insurance services and protection to as many individuals as possible."

Mr. Xiaowei Le, Chief Operating Officer of Zhibao, added: "A digital-first city network demands highly reliable, automated systems. Moving forward, we will work closely with top-tier financial institutions to bring customized localized products into this new digital zone. Our proprietary technology is built to iterate rapidly based on data insights, ensuring we constantly match the precise lifestyle needs and evolving preferences of China's tech-savvy consumer base."

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilizes big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

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Source: Zhibao Technology Inc.