Appointment advances product leadership as enterprise demand grows for governed lead and contact data intake across AI-powered GTM stacks

Convertr, the platform that governs lead and contact data before it enters business systems, today announced the appointment of Greg Jordan as chief product officer. The hire reflects Convertr's product direction as organisations face growing pressure to govern how data from vendors, publishers, enrichment tools, event platforms and AI agents enters their CRMs, marketing automation platforms and downstream workflows.

Convertr operates at a point in the lead data lifecycle that few platforms reach: pre-ingestion, before a record lands in any internal system. Leading brands across technology, professional services and financial services run Convertr in production for their highest-volume B2B programmes, spanning lead validation at intake, publisher management, campaign operations and billing reconciliation. Jordan joins to lead that next phase.

Jordan brings 18 years of experience across B2B data, intelligence and marketing technology, spanning product, data, engineering, operations and commercial leadership. Most recently, he served as chief product officer at DemandScience, where he led product, data and engineering across a global B2B revenue intelligence and performance marketing business. His remit included platform consolidation, the development of proprietary data infrastructure and the launch of Ionic, Central and Content IQ. Previously, as chief operating officer at Leadiro, he led the company's commercial and operational functions, expanded its data capabilities and supported its acquisition and integration into DemandScience. Earlier in his career, as sales and marketing director at EmailChecker, he built the company's commercial and marketing functions and brought proprietary data quality technology to market for B2B data providers.

In his new role, Jordan will lead Convertr's product strategy and roadmap across three priorities: strengthening the platform capabilities customers already run in production; expanding Convertr's role as the control point for contact data before it enters CRM, marketing automation platforms and AI-enabled workflows; and building the evidence layer organisations need to demonstrate how contact data is governed at the point of entry.

"Convertr operates the control point for lead and contact data before it reaches any CRM, marketing automation platform or AI workflow," said Emma Bowkett, CEO and founder of Convertr. "That position matters more now than at any point in our history, and the next phase of this business is built on it. Greg has spent 18 years in B2B data across commercial, operational and product leadership. That combination is rare, and it is exactly the right fit for where we are taking the business. I'm excited to have him leading the product team as we scale."

"Convertr sits at a point in the contact data lifecycle that few products reach, before data enters any CRM, marketing automation platform or AI workflow," said Jordan. "That position matters more as AI and regulation raise the stakes on data at intake. My career has been built on the same problem across commercial, operational and product leadership: getting accurate, governed, commercially useful data into the hands of the teams that depend on it. My focus is to strengthen Convertr's position as the operational layer for contact data at intake."

As AI agents and automated workflows increase the speed and scale at which data enters business systems, the governance decisions made at intake shape the data quality, compliance posture and AI readiness of everything downstream. What enters unchecked becomes pipeline risk, unreliable AI and compliance exposure later. Convertr's roadmap addresses that directly, extending the governance layer the platform already operates in production and adding the audit trail organisations need to prove how data was governed before it reached their systems.

About Convertr

Convertr is the control layer for lead and contact data, sitting between external sources such as publishers, syndication partners and events, and the CRM, marketing automation and AI workflows that run on that data. The platform validates, standardises, enriches and routes those records before they reach downstream systems, improving data quality, cutting wasted spend and removing the manual work of getting clean, usable data into the systems that depend on it. Trusted by global brands including Microsoft, HP, Oracle and Amazon. The best convert with Convertr.For more information, visit convertr.io

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Caroline Kamerschen

prforconvertr@bospar.com