Retham Technologies, Inc. ("Retham") today announced the launch of its next-generation functional Retham Cryoplatelets, a novel solution designed to overcome longstanding challenges in platelet-based research. The company also named Prolytix, a leader in coagulation and hematology services and products, to be the distributor of Retham Cryoplatelets.

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Reliable access to functional human platelets has long been a major barrier for academic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Dependence on freshly drawn donor platelets introduces logistical complexity, high costs, and significant donor variability-limiting reproducibility and scalability. Retham Cryoplatelets address these challenges by providing a consistent, stable, readily available source of functional human platelets that can be used on demand.

"This breakthrough invention on platelet storage was made possible through innovative research at Retham," noted Dr. Anand Padmanabhan, Chief Medical Officer of Retham. Curtis Jones, VP of Research Innovation added, "Retham Cryoplatelets were developed to directly address a key challenge we were hearing from potential customers: the limitations of fresh donor platelets for laboratory use." Retham Cryoplatelets maintain responsiveness across multiple assay platforms. "We set out to deliver a solution that combines reliable functional performance with operational flexibility. Prolytix is an ideal partner given their scientific expertise and strong presence in the hemostasis and research communities," commented Dr. Steven Visuri, CEO of Retham Technologies.

"We are excited to partner with Retham to bring Retham Cryoplatelets to the research market," said Ryan Dorfman, COO of Prolytix. "This product represents a meaningful advancement for laboratories seeking greater reproducibility and efficiency in platelet-based assays. It aligns closely with our commitment to supporting innovative solutions that meet critical industry needs."

Retham Cryoplatelets are available for Research Use Only (RUO) and support a broad range of applications, including platelet function assays, drug screening (particularly antibody-based therapeutics), thrombin generation testing, and assay development. For product details and availability, visit http://www.goprolytix.com/retham-cryoplatelets.

About Retham Technologies, Inc.

Retham Technologies is a diagnostics company with expertise in immunoassay and platelet technologies. A key product being developed is HITDx, an in-hospital test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). With HITDx, Retham seeks to improve patient outcomes while reducing unnecessary treatments and driving down healthcare costs. www.rethamtechnologies.com

About Prolytix

Prolytix, formerly Haematologic Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of analytical and bioanalytical services supporting the research, development, and commercialization of large-molecule biotherapeutics and high-quality reagents for coagulation research. With more than 35 years of experience, Prolytix partners with clients to support drug development, assay validation, and complex analytical challenges. www.goprolytix.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Retham Media Contact

Steven Visuri, CEO retham@rethamtechnologies.com

Prolytix Media Contact

Ryan Dorfman, COO rdorfman@goprolytix.com