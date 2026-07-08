Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain: New York discovers the taste of European cheeses: a board for every occasion and special moments

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Spain market, one of the leading gastronomic spaces in Manhattan, has hosted the official presentation of the new campaign "Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain 2", an initiative promoted by InLac with the support of the European Union that seeks to strengthen the presence and recognition of European cheeses of Spanish origin in the US market.

Blue, cow, sheep, goat or mixed cheese, unique or from the islands.... From informal gatherings at home to more sophisticated gatherings, varieties such as Manchego, Idiazábal, Mahón-Menorca, Cabrales or Murcia al Vino inspire new ways of enjoying around a table. Its richness of nuances, its diversity of textures and its millenary tradition make every bite an experience, especially in the format of tables.

As Nuria María Arribas from InLac explains, European cheeses of Spanish origin stand out for their enormous variety and richness, with more than 150 different types, including 27 Protected Designations of Origin and 5 Protected Geographical Indications. "This breadth reflects the diversity of our landscapes and traditions, and translates into a very wide range of flavors and textures, offering multiple options for all palates," she specifies.

To create a perfect cheese board, the most important thing is to "take care of balance and order," according to certified cheese specialist and educator, Erin T. Connolly. "The ideal is to select at least three varieties of European cheese and present them from lower to higher intensity, so that the tasting makes sense and the palate can appreciate every nuance. It is also key to serve them at room temperature, cut them into small bites and, if possible, learn about the origin or history of each one, because that adds value and makes the experience much more interesting," explains Connolly.

In addition, a good table is completed with accompaniments that provide contrast and variety: seasonal fruits, grapes, quince, olives or nuts are always a success, along with rustic bread or crackers.

The Cheestories II campaign will develop activations at fairs, gourmet points of sale and experiential events, with special attention to the foodie public and the Hispanic segment, especially relevant in cities such as New York or Miami. Among the main actions planned is participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show, which is being held from June 28 to 30, 2026 in New York.

Among the planned actions, the promoters of the initiative want to inspire North American consumers to bet on European cheeses on delicious and inspiring boards at special moments of consumption, such as during the World Cup, during the summer holidays or during celebrations where gastronomy takes on special importance, such as National Cheese Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas and New Year's Eve. among others.

With Cheestories, Europe reinforces its commitment to a strategic market such as the United States, highlighting not only the quality of its products, but also its history, tradition and link with the territory.

Picture is available at AP

cheestories.eu

cheestories.eu/cheese-board-cup

www.instagram.com/cheestories_eu

Contact:

Ginés Mena

gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-york-discovers-the-taste-of-european-cheeses-a-board-for-every-occasion-and-special-moments-302820753.html