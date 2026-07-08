1upHealth Announces 1up Gateway to Simplify CMS-0057-F Compliance for Health Plans

New model enables organizations with existing data infrastructure to better meet interoperability requirements

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, today announced the 1up Gateway, a new model to support compliance with the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) among health plans with existing FHIR infrastructure. With this new release, 1upHealth is ensuring the broader payer ecosystem is prepared for interoperability regulations ahead of the final January 1, 2027 deadline.

As plans adapt to CMS-0057-F mandates spanning Patient Access, Provider Access, Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, and Electronic Prior Authorization APIs, they must shift from just exposing their data to maintaining fully compliant, market-facing APIs. These organizations must also: manage external entity onboarding and vetting; maintain connectivity across a shifting ecosystem of payers, providers, vendors, and third-party applications; and fulfill ongoing reporting and auditing obligations. For plans that have already built sophisticated data infrastructure, meeting these requirements isn't the question. The real decision is whether to build and maintain that entire operational layer themselves.

The 1up Gateway addresses these emergent challenges by offering a single, managed API and compliance layer that sits in front of a plan's existing FHIR-capable endpoints. This allows organizations to build on the work they have already done, rather than migrating data or replacing existing systems, while tapping into 1upHealth's rich interoperability and compliance management expertise.

"Many plans have spent years making meaningful investments and developing sophisticated data infrastructure and interoperability capabilities," said Mohammad Jouni, Chief Product & Technology Officer of 1upHealth. "What these organizations are looking for now is not a replacement but an add-on way to operationalize the requirements in CMS-0057-F without introducing administrative burdens or other disruptions. 1up Gateway allows our customers to keep their existing infrastructure while we handle everything at the front door."

The 1up Gateway is purpose-built for organizations that have already solved the underlying data challenge and are looking for a more efficient way to manage compliance requirements while staying current with shifting regulations. The technology powers external connectivity, regulatory workflows, compliance oversight, and ecosystem management while allowing plans to maintain control of their existing data environments.

The 1up Gateway complements the 1up Platform, 1upHealth's full data management solution for health plans that want to hand off the complete complexity of health data ingestion, standardization, and interoperability compliance. Together, the two deployment models ensure that health plans at every stage of their data infrastructure journey have a path to CMS-0057-F compliance and long-term interoperability value. The company also recently deployed its 1up Patient Access, Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, Provider Access, and Electronic Prior Authorization APIs, becoming the first solution provider to deploy all four APIs required by CMS-0057-F to its customers.

For more information, visit the 1up Gateway web page.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, and use data. Payers large and small - commercial or government-sponsored - rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange clinical and claims data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

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SOURCE: 1upHealth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/1uphealth-announces-1up-gateway-to-simplify-cms-0057-f-compliance-for-1187929