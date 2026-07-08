York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), a leading, US-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of ALL.SPACE, a leading provider of advanced satellite communications terminals and multi-network connectivity solutions. ALL.SPACE now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of York.

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ALL.SPACE's jam-resistant, multi-link terminal technology combined with York's proven space infrastructure and mission operations capabilities, creates a complete tactical ecosystem to deliver assured communications and positioning across space, land, air and maritime domains.

The acquisition unites ALL.SPACE's jam-resistant, multi-link terminal technology with York's proven space infrastructure and mission operations capabilities, creating a complete tactical ecosystem to deliver assured communications and positioning across space, land, air and maritime domains. In current conflicts, RF communications, including high-bandwidth commercial satellite networks designed for throughput rather than contested environments, have been jammed so effectively that forces have turned to fiber optic lines to maintain connectivity. As unmanned systems scale, that gap becomes the defining operational challenge.

"The way unmanned systems are operated today is not how they will need to be operated as production scales," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "Theaters are GPS-denied, which makes assured positioning a core requirement, not a secondary capability. And coordination at the scale of a true unmanned fleet requires infrastructure that autonomy and extended communications alone have not been able to reliably provide. The next generation of unmanned operations demands an integrated system for communications, coordination, and execution, built on the space layer, which is the only architecture with the global coverage and in-theater assurance to make it work. Existing space systems were not designed for this mission. York and ALL.SPACE are."

York's Mission Operations Command and Control capabilities provide the management and task execution layer that enables warfighters to coordinate and execute across distributed, global theaters. ALL.SPACE's Hydra Terminal Range delivers simultaneous multi-link, multi-orbit, and multi-band connectivity across LEO, MEO, GEO, and HEO networks, ensuring resilient communications across space, land, air and maritime domains for platforms on the move in contested environments. Together, York and ALL.SPACE provide the integrated communications, coordination, and execution layer that keeps the warfighter connected and positioned where single-network systems cannot be relied upon, including in support of unmanned systems operating at scale.

Coordinating modern unmanned operations demands global coverage and assured in-theater communications. Only the space layer provides both at the scale required. No existing space architecture was purpose-built to address that gap.

"ALL.SPACE was built to keep communications alive in the exact conditions where communications are most likely to fail," said Paul McCarter, CEO of ALL.SPACE. "The demand for that capability is accelerating, and joining York gives us the space infrastructure, the mission operations depth, and the customer relationships to deliver it where it is needed most. Our teams, our technology, and our customer commitments remain intact."

York has acquired ALL.SPACE for a total purchase price of approximately $300 million, consisting of approximately $155 million in cash and 5.9 million shares of York common stock. ALL.SPACE, which recently redomiciled to the US, will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of York, serving customers across defense and commercial markets.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government's mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "emerging," "expand," "expect," "feasibility," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the acquisition of ALL.SPACE, including expected benefits of, and opportunities created by, the acquisition, the future capabilities of ALL.SPACE and our capabilities, following the acquisition, market demand, our growth strategy and our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or future events or performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: cost overruns on our contracts, including before final receipt of a contract; significant competition in the global space and satellite market; any failure of our spacecraft systems and related software to operate as intended, resulting in warranty claims for product failures, schedule delays or other problems with existing or new products; our revenue, results of operations and reputation may be negatively impacted if our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the scarcity or unavailability of critical components used to manufacture our products or used in our development programs; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; the inability to comply with any of our contracts or meet eligibility requirements to obtain certain government contracts; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and the related conference call. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. York is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Nickell

Sarah.nickell@yorkspacesystems.com

Investor contact

Christopher Evenden

ir@yorkspacesystems.com