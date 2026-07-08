California-based sodium-ion battery developer Unigrid has launched Na+Casa, its first residential energy storage system, and said it has completed initial installations in homes across Europe. The Na+Casa system uses battery cells featuring the company's proprietary sodium chromium oxide (NaCrO2, or NCO) cathode technology. Unigrid claims the chemistry enables a long operational lifespan and eliminates the fire risk associated with conventional lithium-ion batteries. According to the company, the Na+Casa battery is rated for 10,000 full charge-discharge cycles at 100% depth of discharge, equivalent ...

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