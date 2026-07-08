Sofidel Group: Sofidel: A New Photovoltaic System Now Operational in the United Kingdom

PORCARI, IT / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Sofidel

Following the commissioning of a new biomass boiler in France in March, the Group - celebrating its 60th anniversary this year - has brought a new photovoltaic system into operation at its Rothley Lodge converting facility in Leicester, UK

Sofidel, one of the world's leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use, known particularly in Italy and Europe for its Regina brand, continues to invest in the energy transition across its European facilities.

The Group today announces the start-up of a new photovoltaic system installed at the Rothley Lodge converting facility in Leicester, in the United Kingdom.

Installed on the roof of the production building and covering a total surface area of 6,130 square metres, the system is designed to directly use the solar energy generated, without the need for storage systems such as batteries. This technical choice optimizes operational efficiency while reducing management complexity. The installation is equipped with the latest solutions for production optimization and fire prevention.

During the initial operating phase - characterized by significantly limited solar irradiation in Northern Europe - the system covered 11.68% of the site's total electricity demand, corresponding to 13.45% of the electricity drawn from the grid. During the summer months, coverage is expected to peak at around 19%.

"Also at Sofidel UK facility in Rothley Lodge, we continue to take action to reduce our carbon footprint. The results of the first operating period are encouraging, especially considering they were achieved during the coldest season and with lower levels of solar irradiation," said Giuseppe Munari, Country Operations Manager for Sofidel in the United Kingdom. "This represents further confirmation of our investment strategy in renewable energy, driven by the conviction that reducing dependence on fossil fuels also means building a lasting competitive and industrial advantage."

The investment made in the UK photovoltaic system is just the latest step in Sofidel's broader decarbonization strategy across the countries where it operates. This approach adapts solutions to local climatic, infrastructural and regulatory contexts: biomass in France and the United Kingdom, biomethane in France and Sweden, bio-syngas in Sweden, and photovoltaic systems in Romania, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Just a few weeks ago, a biomass boiler was commissioned at the Group's Frouard facility in France. Together with a first unit already in operation, it will make it possible to cover up to 95% of the site's steam requirements. For Sofidel, sustainability is a strategic lever for development, closely linked to innovation in production processes, products, and logistics. It enables the Group to anticipate new opportunities for growth and continuous improvement, while reducing the impact of its activities on natural capital.

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SOURCE: Sofidel Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-a-new-photovoltaic-system-now-operational-in-the-united-kingdo-1188151