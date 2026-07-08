Lenovo Achieves 90% Renewable Energy in Operations' Electricity, Announces New Aspirations in FY2025-26 ESG Report

The report highlights measurable gains in climate action, circular economy, social impact, and governance, while reinforcing responsible innovation in the AI era and Lenovo's continued commitment to ESG programs

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Lenovo advances toward net-zero emissions, scales circular innovation, and strengthens governance of AI to sustain business growth and resilience across environmental, social and governance impacts.

Lenovo today announced strong progress against its first generation of long-term, enterprise-wide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspirations, advancing its vision to provide smarter technology for all that supports Lenovo's own sustainability goals and its customers. The FY2025-26 ESG Report highlights measurable gains in climate action, circular economy, social impact, and governance, while reinforcing responsible innovation in the AI era and Lenovo's continued commitment to ESG programs with the announcement of a new set of sustainability aspirations.

"This fiscal year represents an important moment for Lenovo," shared Dave Carroll, Lenovo's Chief Legal and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "As we near the end of our first generation of ESG goals, we are proud of the progress we've made-but even more focused on applying what we've learned to accelerate future impact. Our work is closely aligned with the needs of our customers and partners as we navigate environmental challenges, geopolitical complexity, and the rapid evolution of AI."

Over the last five years, Lenovo has embedded ESG across its global operations, strengthening collaboration and driving measurable action while remaining agile. The company remains on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. Today, more than 90% of Lenovo's global operations' electricity now comes from renewable sources (onsite renewable energy generation, PPA agreements, and/or purchase of RECs), demonstrating strong progress in emissions reduction and support for renewable energy markets.

As a global technology powerhouse, Lenovo continues to advance responsible design through its R.E.A.L Framework, focusing on repairability, reuse, and recycling. Key achievements include:

100% of PC products incorporate post-consumer recycled content materials (excluding tablets and accessories)

Enabled more than 800 million pounds (~363 million kg) of end-of-life product recovery since 2005

Reused 300 million pounds of post-consumer recycled plastics since 2005

Increased smartphone packaging sustainability, including 60% recycled materials and a 50% reduction in single-use plastics (compared to FY2020/21, excludes Lenovo-branded smartphone packaging and includes motorola razr packaging as of FY2023/24).

Lenovo continues to foster an inclusive workplace and positive community impact. Representation of women and underrepresented groups has measurably improved across Lenovo's global workforce. The company's inclusion efforts have been recognized by organizations including Disability:IN, Workplace Pride, the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and Forbes.

From 2021 to 2026, Lenovo's philanthropy programs positively impacted more than 25 million people by expanding access to technology and education. Employee programs like Love on Month of Service achieved record engagement, reflecting a strong culture of volunteerism.

In the era of AI, Lenovo is advancing its smarter AI for all focus to support metric collection and analysis for sustainability, highlighting AI's role as a tool for a more sustainable future. Lenovo also supports industry collaboration through initiatives like the ITU AI Skills Coalition and Coalition for Sustainable AI, in addition to social impact initiatives that harness the power of AI, including:

TRAdA solution for predicting heart arrhythmia in athletes

Accessibility tools such as communication avatars and sign language translation

Global AI skilling initiatives with partners like Tech To The Rescue and Ashoka

Lenovo also continues to earn global recognition for ESG performance, including:

EcoVadis Platinum Medal

CDP A List (climate and water) and A rating for supplier engagement

Corporate Knights 100 Most Sustainable Companies

#5 in Gartner's 2026 Global Supply Chain Rankings

'Most Sustainable Organization' Award from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants

As Lenovo prepares its next generation of ESG aspirations, it remains focused on innovation and responsible growth to advance sustainability worldwide. Future aspirations can be found in the FY2025-26 ESG Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

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