Discovery Education Launches Social Studies Essentials, New K-5 Program Bringing Inquiry-Based Learning to Elementary Classrooms

Based on the C3 Framework, with classroom-ready lessons, instructional supports, and embedded literacy strategies to help students learn history and civics.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Today, Discovery Education released Social Studies Essentials, a new K-5 supplemental program designed to give teachers ready-to-use lessons and built-in supports that reduce planning time while making rigorous social studies instruction more engaging for students. Social Studies Essentials is now available for implementation in districts across the United States.

Backed by research and grounded in the C3 Framework, Social Studies Essentials helps students investigate real places, people, and events across history, geography, civics, and economics through compelling primary sources, embedded multimedia, and inquiry-driven activities. Lessons reinforce reading comprehension, vocabulary, discussion, and writing. Editable slides, pacing guidance, scaffolds, and point-of-use teacher supports give educators time back to focus on instruction, not lesson prep.

"Strong social studies instruction helps young learners understand their communities and see themselves as active participants in the world around them," said Brian Shaw, CEO of Discovery Education. "Social Studies Essentials makes it possible to bring that kind of instruction into elementary classrooms every day with engaging, ready-to-teach lessons that give teachers time back. As students head back to school after celebrating the country's 250th anniversary this summer, we're giving teachers the tools to turn that curiosity into real questions, thoughtful inquiry, and learning that lasts."

Discovery Education developed Social Studies Essentials based on educator feedback with an explicit goal: to make rigorous, inquiry-based social studies instruction more accessible for teachers and students. Social Studies Essentials supports educators at every experience level with the following features:

Ready-to-Use Lessons and Teacher Supports : Editable slideshow lessons, pacing guidance, scaffolds, and point-of-use educator notes help teachers make the most of short supplemental blocks.

Embedded Literacy in Every Social Studies Lesson : Reading comprehension, vocabulary, discussion, and writing strengthen essential literacy skills.

Primary Sources and Inquiry-Driven Exploration : Compelling primary and secondary sources, multimedia, and inquiry-based activities inspire students to explore history, civics, geography, and economics through discussion, writing, and hands-on learning.

Differentiation and Assessment: Integrated scaffolds, checks for understanding, performance tasks, and reflection opportunities help educators monitor progress and adjust instruction to support success in grade-level social studies for all learners.

Educators can download free classroom resources to commemorate the U.S.'s 250th anniversary, including sample Social Studies Essentials lessons. Social Studies Essentials is available now for the 2026-2027 school year.

To learn more, visit www.discoveryeducation.com/solutions/social-studies/essentials/.

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About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contact

Ali Koper

Discovery Education

akoper@discoveryed.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Discovery Education at 3blmedia.com.

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Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-launches-social-studies-essentials-new-k-5-pr-1188149