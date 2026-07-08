Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch in Nevada: Kupfer mit bloßem Auge sichtbar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
281 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Glidewell: Newest Issue of Chairside Magazine Explores the Innovations Reshaping Modern Dentistry

Volume 21, Issue 2 highlights the technologies, workflows and clinical insights helping dentists improve efficiency, predictability and patient care.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Volume 21, Issue 2 of Chairside magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. This special innovations issue features two free CEUs and examines the breakthroughs driving progress in modern dentistry.

"Innovation only matters if it solves real problems for practicing dentists," said Jim Glidewell, CDT, founder and president of Glidewell. "This new issue of Chairside magazine highlights the people, research and technologies shaping today's advancements, with a focus on how they improve the dentist's everyday experience."

Among the featured articles, "AI-Driven Manufacturing and Design" examines how artificial intelligence and machine learning automate restorative design, reduce chairside adjustments and improve consistency in the production of patient-specific restorations.

The "Chairside CAD/CAM" section explores the evolution of in-office digital dentistry, with clinical case examples from Dr. Justin Chi illustrating how integrated scanning, design and milling workflows can expand treatment options and give clinicians greater control over restorative outcomes.

The issue also includes "Bridging Medicine and Dentistry: The Smarter Way to Secure Medical Clearance" (1 CEU) by Dr. Randolph Resnik, which explains how to navigate medical clearance for implant patients - reducing delays, liability and perioperative risks.

Additional features highlight innovations in robotics, 3D printing, implant manufacturing, next-day restorations and dental materials science, while showcasing the clinicians, engineers and educators helping to bring these advancements into practice.

Chairside magazine and the educational offerings at Glidewell continue to provide practical resources for clinicians seeking to stay current with emerging techniques and technologies. Learn more at glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell:
Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:
Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/newest-issue-of-chairsider-magazine-explores-the-innovations-reshapin-1185297

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.