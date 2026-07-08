Glidewell: Newest Issue of Chairside Magazine Explores the Innovations Reshaping Modern Dentistry

Volume 21, Issue 2 highlights the technologies, workflows and clinical insights helping dentists improve efficiency, predictability and patient care.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Volume 21, Issue 2 of Chairside magazine is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. This special innovations issue features two free CEUs and examines the breakthroughs driving progress in modern dentistry.

"Innovation only matters if it solves real problems for practicing dentists," said Jim Glidewell, CDT, founder and president of Glidewell. "This new issue of Chairside magazine highlights the people, research and technologies shaping today's advancements, with a focus on how they improve the dentist's everyday experience."

Among the featured articles, "AI-Driven Manufacturing and Design" examines how artificial intelligence and machine learning automate restorative design, reduce chairside adjustments and improve consistency in the production of patient-specific restorations.

The "Chairside CAD/CAM" section explores the evolution of in-office digital dentistry, with clinical case examples from Dr. Justin Chi illustrating how integrated scanning, design and milling workflows can expand treatment options and give clinicians greater control over restorative outcomes.

The issue also includes "Bridging Medicine and Dentistry: The Smarter Way to Secure Medical Clearance" (1 CEU) by Dr. Randolph Resnik, which explains how to navigate medical clearance for implant patients - reducing delays, liability and perioperative risks.

Additional features highlight innovations in robotics, 3D printing, implant manufacturing, next-day restorations and dental materials science, while showcasing the clinicians, engineers and educators helping to bring these advancements into practice.

Chairside magazine and the educational offerings at Glidewell continue to provide practical resources for clinicians seeking to stay current with emerging techniques and technologies. Learn more at glidewell.com/education.



About Glidewell:

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/newest-issue-of-chairsider-magazine-explores-the-innovations-reshapin-1185297