Veritas Network Holdings: PeanutButterJelly Gap Scholarship Opens July 25: College Students Can Apply for Free Laptops or Cash Awards for Fall 2026

New program targets the small, overlooked funding gaps that derail college students; with each scholarship recipient also receiving full free access to the platform's AI-powered career suite.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY), the community-driven digital brand behind the PJELLY ecosystem, today announced that applications for the PJELLY Gap Scholarship open on July 25, 2026, with five students to be selected for awards supporting the Fall 2026 term.

Built for the Gaps Traditional Aid Overlooks

Most financial aid is built for tuition. But students are far more often derailed by the smaller costs no aid package covers - a required textbook, a laptop that stops working mid-semester, an application or certification fee. The PJELLY Gap Scholarship is designed specifically for those moments.

Each award round will select five (5) recipients, with each recipient choosing either:

A laptop computer to support their studies, or

A $250 cash award.

The Gap Scholarship is the first structured award cycle funded under PeanutButterJelly's scholarship allocation framework, through which marketplace commissions are allocated to scholarship funding under the project's publicly stated policy running through 2028.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted beginning July 25, 2026, through August 25, 2026, at https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/student-scholarships

Eligibility and selection are straightforward by design:

Applicants must be members of the PJELLY community - membership is free by following PeanutButterJelly on X and Telegram; existing PJELLY holders also qualify;

Applicants must be currently enrolled in a college or university and apply using a valid .edu email address ;

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older (or have parental/guardian consent);

Applicants submit a short essay introducing themselves and describing what the award would be used for;

Recipients are selected on the merit of their essay by the program's review process. All eligibility paths are treated equally, and essays are reviewed without regard to how an applicant qualified.

No purchase of any kind is required to apply, qualify, or be selected. Upon acceptance of their award, recipients will be acknowledged on the PeanutButterJelly Scholarship Board, the platform's public record of awards - with each recipient's consent obtained as part of the application terms.

"We named it the Gap Scholarship because that's exactly what it fills," said a PeanutButterJelly spokesperson. "A $250 gap or a broken laptop shouldn't be the reason a student falls behind. Five students at a time, we intend to close those gaps and publish every award on our Scholarship Board so the community can see exactly where the support goes. And this is just the starting point: as the marketplace grows, we hope to expand both the number of awards and where they can reach."

Every Recipient Also Receives the Full AI Career Suite - Free

In addition to their laptop or cash award, each Gap Scholarship recipient receives full complimentary access to PeanutButterJelly's Career Prep and Career Management suite, completed in June 2026 and fully operational within the Member Portal:

AI Resume Tool - rubric-based resume scoring and improvement support

AI Cover Letter Generator - tailored cover letter creation and scoring

Interview Prep Coach - practice and preparation guidance

Scholarship Matcher - discovery of third-party scholarship opportunities

Curated Job Board - centralized job and internship discovery

Application Tracker - organized management of applications and deadlines

Unlike typical resume checkers, the platform's AI Resume Tool grades every resume against a fixed, weighted rubric - the same standards a hiring manager applies - and performs literal ATS keyword matching, reflecting how automated screening systems actually filter candidates before a human ever reads an application. The tool is built on strict guardrails: it never fabricates skills, employers, or experience, and it distinguishes genuine qualification gaps from transferable strengths a candidate already has. The design intent is that each award closes a financial gap while the career suite helps close the opportunity gap that follows.

Limited-Time Member Savings: $300 Off Select VAIO Laptops

In connection with its affiliate marketplace, PeanutButterJelly members and community participants can currently access a limited-time offer through one of the platform's affiliate merchants: $300 off select VAIO laptop models, including recertified units, using code PJELLY300 at checkout. The offer excludes i3 processor models and is valid through July 31, 2026, subject to the merchant's terms and availability.

The offer is available at: https://peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace/deals/vaio-laptops

Disclosure: PeanutButterJelly may earn a commission on qualifying purchases made using code PJELLY300. This offer is optional and has no bearing on Gap Scholarship eligibility or selection.

About the PeanutButterJelly Ecosystem

The Gap Scholarship and Career Prep suite build on PeanutButterJelly's existing ecosystem, which maintains relationships with more than 40 approved affiliate merchants, a community-supported scholarship initiative, and charitable giving programs facilitated through The Giving Block. PeanutButterJelly's operations are funded primarily through marketplace activity and partnerships, with that engagement serving as the key funding source for the platform's scholarship awards and hunger-relief contributions.

PeanutButterJelly (PJELLY) is a community-driven digital initiative focused on exploring platform features aligned with social impact objectives, including efforts related to education access and hunger relief.

PeanutButterJelly is required to receive approval and meet established criteria to participate in each merchant's affiliate program. The project is independently operated and is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or in a joint venture with any third-party brand referenced through standard affiliate programs. PeanutButterJelly participates in standard affiliate programs and may earn a commission on qualifying purchases made using its affiliate links or promotional codes. Commissions generated through marketplace activity are allocated in accordance with the project's publicly stated allocation policy. PeanutButterJelly is a brand and trademark of Veritas Network Holdings.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or investment recommendation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the PJELLY Gap Scholarship application window, award structures, selection processes, platform features, and related initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in program design, applicant volume, merchant and affiliate program availability, platform performance, regulatory considerations, and broader market conditions.

Links

Website: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io

Members Portal: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/portal

Scholarship Information: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/student-scholarships

Marketplace: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace

VAIO Offer: https://peanutbutterjelly.io/marketplace/deals/vaio-laptops

Donate: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/donate

Whitepaper: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/whitepaper

Press Updates: https://www.peanutbutterjelly.io/press-updates

Social

X (Twitter): https://x.com/PButterJelly

Telegram: https://t.me/PBJelly_Official

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pjelly.pbjelly

Media Contact

PeanutButterJelly Communications

information@peanutbutterjelly.io

SOURCE: Veritas Network Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peanutbutterjelly-gap-scholarship-opens-july-25-college-students-1188063