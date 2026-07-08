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ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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PB Financial Corporation Declares Third-Quarter, 2026 Dividend

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company for Providence Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2026. The dividend is payable August 21, 2026. This is an increase of approximately 6.78% from the dividend paid during the 3rd quarter of 2025. This represents a $2.52 per share dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of approximately 3.60% (based on closing price on July 7, 2026 of $70.00 per share).

Whitehurst commented, "This represents our 59th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Our consistent financial performance has allowed us to increase our cash dividend each quarter since we began paying dividends in the 1st quarter of 2012. This increase in our quarterly cash dividend is part of our continued strategy to enhance shareholder value which we believe sets us apart from other community banks."

PB Financial Corporation is headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. As of June 30, 2026, PB Financial Corporation had total assets of $1.514 billion, loans of $1.260 billion and total deposits of $1.291 billion.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as presented is unaudited.

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-declares-third-quarter-2026-dividend-1188160

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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