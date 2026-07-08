Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 6, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

The webcast and financial results will be accessible at investors.unity.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Unity's Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708958940/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations

alex.giaimo@unity3d.com

ir@unity3d.com



Media Relations:

UnityComms@unity3d.com