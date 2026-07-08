Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) congratulates Marvin A. Konstam, MD, on being named a recipient of the 2026 Heart Failure Collaboratory (HFC) Lifetime Achievement Award

BOSTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Collaboratory announced Dr. Konstam as the 2026 honoree in recognition of his extraordinary impact on the field and commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure. The award recognizes Dr. Konstam's decades of leadership, innovation, mentorship, and enduring contributions to the advancement of heart failure research and cardiovascular medicine.

Dr. Konstam is internationally recognized as a pioneer in heart failure clinical research, patient care, and cardiovascular innovation. In addition to founding CCS in 1997 and leading the organization's scientific strategy for nearly three decades, Dr. Konstam has had a distinguished academic and clinical leadership career at Tufts University School of Medicine and Tufts Medical Center. As Professor of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and former Chief Physician Executive of the Cardiovascular Center at Tufts Medical Center, he played a pivotal role in building nationally recognized heart failure and cardiovascular programs, mentoring generations of clinicians and investigators, and advancing translational cardiovascular science.

At CCS, Dr. Konstam has guided innovative cardiovascular drug and device development programs from early-stage investigation through pivotal clinical trials, helping sponsors advance therapies that have transformed care for patients worldwide. His combined leadership in academia, clinical medicine, and industry-sponsored research has uniquely positioned him as one of the most influential voices in modern heart failure therapeutics.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Konstam has helped shape contemporary heart failure treatment and clinical practice through groundbreaking work focused on ventricular remodeling, novel pharmaceutical and device therapies, and strategies to improve the quality of cardiovascular care. He has led numerous landmark clinical investigations, authored more than 300 scientific publications, and contributed extensively to national and international heart failure treatment guidelines as well as regulatory science initiatives.

"Marv's contributions to heart failure research, academic medicine, patient care, and clinical trial innovation have had a profound impact on the cardiovascular community," said Dr. Lorraine Rusch, CEO and President of CCS. "Through his leadership at both Tufts and CCS, he has advanced the science of heart failure while also mentoring and inspiring countless physicians, scientists, and colleagues across academia, industry, and clinical medicine."

Dr. Konstam has previously received numerous honors recognizing his leadership and scientific contributions, including the Heart Failure Society of America Lifetime Achievement Award and the American Heart Association's Paul Dudley White Award.

Please join all of us at CCS in congratulating Dr. Konstam on this well-deserved recognition.

About Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences

Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) is a leading cardiovascular and renal clinical research organization providing scientific leadership and operational expertise for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device development programs worldwide. CCS partners with sponsors to advance innovative therapies through high-quality clinical trial design and execution.

Learn more at https://www.ccstrials.com.

Media & Contact Information

For comments or media inquiries, please contact:

info@ccstrials.com

https://www.ccstrials.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cardiovascular-clinical-sciences-ccs-congratulates-marvin-a-konstam-md-on-being-named-a-recipient-of-the-2026-heart-failure-collaboratory-hfc-lifetime-achievement-award-302809345.html