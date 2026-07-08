EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

Dinari Inc. and tZERO Partner to Create an Operating Framework for Broker-Dealers to Offer Tokenized U.S. Equities



08.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Collaboration Brings Together the Market Capabilities Broker-Dealers Need to Launch, Trade, Custody, Clear, Settle, and Service Tokenized U.S. Equities Through a Single Network Integration SAN MATEO, CA and NEW YORK, NY - July 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Dinari Inc. , the pioneer of the custodial model of tokenized U.S. public equities, today announced a strategic partnership with tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in providing B2B and B2B2C partner institutions a regulated, end-to-end blockchain-based financial infrastructure. The partnership will bring together the core market capabilities required for broker-dealers to launch and operate tokenized equity offerings to their end customers through a single integration. By combining dShares technology and blockchain-based servicing with tZERO's regulated brokerage, custody, clearing, settlement, and shareholder servicing, Dinari Inc. and tZERO will offer a unified way for broker-dealers to seamlessly integrate tokenized U.S. equities offerings into their existing businesses. "Tokenized equities won't reach mainstream adoption until broker-dealers can offer them as naturally as they offer traditional securities," said Gabriel Otte, Co-Founder and CEO of Dinari Inc. "By bringing together the critical components required to support tokenized equities, we're making it significantly easier for broker-dealers to launch and scale these offerings, and providing the rails for new products and services built on top of tokenized securities. The end goal is to enable investors to do more with their stocks." Built on Dinari Inc.'s custodial model, each dShare is backed by the corresponding underlying security held with licensed custodians and preserves the rights, protections, and ownership associated with equity investing. This includes passing through all the features of investing in securities, including cash dividends, best trade execution at NBBO, automated corporate actions, and a direct claim on backing securities. "Broker-dealers want more than tokenized assets - they need turnkey regulated infrastructure, operational simplicity, and economics that make adoption worthwhile," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "This collaboration is intended to provide a practical path for firms to participate in tokenized securities markets through a framework that combines issuance, trading, custody, clearing, settlement, and asset servicing built around proven products, known demand and developed market infrastructure that bridges traditional and DeFi ecosystems with trusted regulated trading and custody solutions that appeal to institutional users." The collaboration will support broker-dealers with multiple capabilities, including: Native 24/7 trading for eligible tokenized equities across supported venues and integrations

Native fractional execution designed to support dollar-based investing, automated rebalancing, and other modern portfolio workflows

Stablecoin-enabled settlement and dividend processing

Automated corporate actions, governance, proxy support, and shareholder communications

Flexible custody models, including omnibus account structures and individual self-custody wallets

API connectivity for broker-dealers, fintechs, RIAs, neobanks, and other financial platforms

Future support for compliant, permissioned on-chain liquidity, collateral, financing, and other DeFi-compatible programs

Future issuer-sponsored dShares programs designed to expand distribution and shareholder engagement

Future support for permissioned on-chain financial services as the dShares Financial Network expands The partnership marks an important step in Dinari Inc.'s broader vision for the dShares Financial Network, connecting broker-dealers, exchanges, issuers, custodians, and other regulated market participants through a shared market framework for tokenized securities. As the network expands, participating firms will benefit from broader distribution, deeper liquidity, more efficient post-trade workflows, and additional commercial opportunities across tokenized capital markets. For more information on the dShares Financial Network, please visit Dinari Inc.'s blog . Media Contacts: tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com Dinari Inc.

Kayla Gill, VP of Marketing and Communications

kayla.gill@dinari.com About Dinari Inc. Dinari Inc. is the creator of dShares: stocks with the flexibility of digital assets and the security of traditional equities. dShares give holders the rights and protections they expect from stocks - dividends, proxy votes, and a direct legal claim to equity - while unlocking capabilities that traditional stocks can't offer: instant settlement, 24/7 trading, and global access. Learn more at dinari.com. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings . About tZERO Capital Partners, LLC tZERO Capital Partners, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Advisor. More information about tZERO Capital Partners may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of tits affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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