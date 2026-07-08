New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Puppy Yoga USA, the premium wellness studio network behind some of the country's most-booked puppy yoga experiences, today announced expanded summer 2026 class programming across all four of its U.S. locations: Old Town Chicago, Midtown Manhattan, South Lake Union in Seattle, and the Financial District in San Francisco.





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The expanded summer schedule introduces additional weekend sessions, breed-specific class rotations, and private group bookings at each of the company's four studio locations. Sessions follow the company's 60-minute format - 30 minutes of beginner-accessible yoga led by a certified instructor, followed by 30 minutes of cuddle time and photography with the class puppies.

"Demand for in-person wellness experiences has grown significantly across our four markets in the last twelve months," said CEO and Founder of Puppy Yoga USA. "Our summer 2026 programming reflects what our guests have been asking for - more breed variety, more private bookings for groups and corporate teams, and more accessibility for first-time visitors."

Puppy Yoga USA works exclusively with vetted breeder partners to support puppies through their critical socialization window between eight and sixteen weeks of age. Each puppy attends a limited class schedule, is supervised by handlers throughout the session, and rotates out of programming as it ages out of the developmental window. The company published a full overview of its operating model and welfare protocols on its editorial blog earlier this year.

Summer 2026 classes are bookable across the company's four city studios. Tickets are non-refundable but transferable, and private group sessions are available for parties of eight or more.

ABOUT PUPPY YOGA USA

Puppy Yoga USA hosts premium puppy yoga sessions at four studios across the United States: Chicago (Old Town Studio, 848 W Eastman St), New York (Midtown Manhattan Studio, 435 5th Ave fl 6), Seattle (South Lake Union Studio, 308 9th Ave N), and San Francisco (Financial District Studio, 222 Columbus Ave, Unit 220). The company operates a breeder-partnership model focused on supporting puppy socialization during the critical developmental window. Learn more at puppyyogaus.com.

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Source: PRNews OU