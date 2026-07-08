Root, Inc.: Root and Jerry Partner to Deliver Fully Embedded, End-to-End Car Insurance Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, and Jerry , the innovative insurance and car care platform, today announced a strategic partnership that embeds Root's data-driven car insurance experience directly into Jerry's app.

The partnership represents another milestone in Root's embedded insurance distribution strategy by bringing personalized pricing and a streamlined digital purchasing experience directly into Jerry's high-intent marketplace. By integrating into partner ecosystems where consumers are already shopping and making important financial and automotive decisions, Root is expanding access to its differentiated insurance offering while creating a more seamless experience for customers.

Through this digital-first collaboration:

Real-Time Quotes: Jerry customers receive car insurance quotes from Root directly within the Jerry app experience.

Jerry customers receive car insurance quotes from Root directly within the experience. Quote-to-Bind in Minutes: Customers can seamlessly complete their profile, review personalized options, and bind a Root policy directly within the Jerry app interface.

"Our partnership with Jerry is another strong example of how we're expanding our embedded technology capabilities to partners serving high-intent customers, enabling them to deliver personalized pricing and a modern insurance experience directly within their own platforms," said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. "We've removed traditional roadblocks to make affordable coverage available with the speed and ease consumers expect from their digital experiences, right when they're ready to make a decision."

Jerry operates a digital insurance and car care platform that lets users compare, buy, and service car, home, renters, and motorcycle insurance policies directly within the app, with licensed agents available seven days a week. Jerry supports customers throughout the insurance lifecycle by securely storing policy documents, facilitating coverage changes, and monitoring renewal rates in-app. Beyond insurance, Jerry simplifies car ownership with maintenance reminders, recall alerts, repair cost comparisons, and driver safety insights.

"Jerry's mission is to simplify ownership of people's most important assets - including car, home, motorcycle. Our customers come to us to shop insurance coverage without the hassle of long forms or spam calls," said John Spottiswood, Chief Operating Officer at Jerry. "Root gives drivers a strong, fairly priced option they can sign up for in minutes. We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership and making this experience available to even more customers in the near future."

While traditional insurance shopping can be fragmented and time consuming, this partnership offers a modern alternative built for how consumers shop today. Through Jerry's trusted, top-rated marketplace and Root's proprietary, data-backed pricing and underwriting technology, the companies have created a simplified, highly intuitive experience that demonstrates how deep technical alignment can transform insurance distribution to better meet the expectations of today's digital consumers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where is Root insurance available through the Jerry app today?

Root auto insurance is available via the Jerry app in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Can I buy a Root car insurance policy directly inside the Jerry app :

Yes. The partnership features a fully embedded, end-to-end integration. Jerry customers can receive real-time Root quotes, customize their coverage limits, and fully bind and purchase their policy without ever leaving the Jerry app.

How long does it take to get a Root quote and bind coverage on Jerry?

The digital-first integration removes traditional paperwork and friction. By utilizing existing profile data, eligible drivers can go from an initial rate quote to a bound, active Root policy in just minutes.

How does the Root partnership benefit Jerry customers?

Embedded Convenience: No redirects or external forms; the entire process happens in-app.

No redirects or external forms; the entire process happens in-app. Dual-App Policy Management: Access your digital insurance cards, view coverage details, and set up payment reminders across both the Root and Jerry apps. Drivers can effortlessly update their coverage and manage payments directly from their phones.

Access your digital insurance cards, view coverage details, and set up payment reminders across both the Root and Jerry apps. Drivers can effortlessly update their coverage and manage payments directly from their phones. 24/7 Support: Access to licensed Jerry insurance agents seven days a week.





About Root

Root Insurance is a technology company revolutionizing car insurance through data science and automation. The Root app has reached nearly 18 million downloads and has analyzed close to 37 billion miles of driving data to deliver personalized and fair pricing. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

For more information, visit root.com

About Jerry

Jerry is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. that helps customers buy and manage their insurance and car care needs, making car and home ownership easier and more affordable. Its data-driven marketplace lets customers compare quotes from 100+ insurers and buy, bundle, and service their car, home, motorcycle, and renters policies directly in the app. Jerry also offers car care services spanning maintenance, repairs, recalls, and driver safety. And while Jerry is digital-first, a team of licensed agents is available seven days a week.

For more information, visit jerry.ai

Media & Partnership Contacts

Root Contacts:

Media inquiries: press@joinroot.com

Partnership opportunities: partnerships@joinroot.com

Jerry Contacts:

Media inquiries: press@jerry.ai

Partnership opportunities: Partnership form