Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch in Nevada: Kupfer mit bloßem Auge sichtbar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 20:17
10,600 Euro
-15,20 % -1,900
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,00022:47
10,90011,00021:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $58 Million in New and Renewal Contracts During the First Half of 2026

FAIRFAX, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY): a leading provider of Secure Mobility Management Solutions, today announced it was awarded approximately $58 million in contract awards and renewals during the first half of 2026.

WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer Jin Kang stated: "Our progress during the first half of 2026 demonstrates that WidePoint is executing a clear strategic vision. By expanding our presence across key markets, we are strengthening the foundation for long-term growth while helping customers solve increasingly complex technology and security challenges."

The accomplishments in the first half of 2026 reinforce WidePoint's expanding role as a trusted provider of secure mobility management solutions for enterprise and government customers.

Highlights included in the new awards and renewals:

  • Contractual actions resulting in approximately $58 million in contract value.
  • New $1.0 million purchase order for additional integration services and product enhancements under the U.S. mobile carrier SaaS contract.
  • Secured $1.5 million in contract value through the expansion of managed services, procurement, and vendor management responsibilities with a leading national bottler.
  • Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) renewed WidePoint's Telecom Expense Management Services contract through June 30, 2027, including wireline, wireless, and utilities invoice processing services.

Additional first half of 2026 highlights that will lead to additional revenue in 2026 and beyond:

  • WidePoint was the single awardee on the Department of Homeland Security CWMS 3.0, with a contract ceiling of $3.1 billion and a contract duration of 10 years if all options are exercised.
  • WidePoint named a prime contract awardee on NASA SEWP VI, NASA's $60 billion government-wide acquisition contract with potential performance extending up to 10 years.

WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer Jason Holloway noted: "Customer demand continues to create meaningful opportunities across our commercial and federal businesses. As organizations look for partners that can simplify complexity while improving operational performance, we're expanding customer relationships, winning new engagements, and building a strong pipeline across managed services, SaaS solutions, secure mobility, and federal programs."

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit?https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.