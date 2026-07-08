WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $58 Million in New and Renewal Contracts During the First Half of 2026

FAIRFAX, Va., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY): a leading provider of Secure Mobility Management Solutions, today announced it was awarded approximately $58 million in contract awards and renewals during the first half of 2026.

WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer Jin Kang stated: "Our progress during the first half of 2026 demonstrates that WidePoint is executing a clear strategic vision. By expanding our presence across key markets, we are strengthening the foundation for long-term growth while helping customers solve increasingly complex technology and security challenges."



The accomplishments in the first half of 2026 reinforce WidePoint's expanding role as a trusted provider of secure mobility management solutions for enterprise and government customers.

Highlights included in the new awards and renewals:

Contractual actions resulting in approximately $58 million in contract value.

New $1.0 million purchase order for additional integration services and product enhancements under the U.S. mobile carrier SaaS contract.

Secured $1.5 million in contract value through the expansion of managed services, procurement, and vendor management responsibilities with a leading national bottler.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) renewed WidePoint's Telecom Expense Management Services contract through June 30, 2027, including wireline, wireless, and utilities invoice processing services.

Additional first half of 2026 highlights that will lead to additional revenue in 2026 and beyond:

WidePoint was the single awardee on the Department of Homeland Security CWMS 3.0, with a contract ceiling of $3.1 billion and a contract duration of 10 years if all options are exercised.

WidePoint named a prime contract awardee on NASA SEWP VI, NASA's $60 billion government-wide acquisition contract with potential performance extending up to 10 years.

WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer Jason Holloway noted: "Customer demand continues to create meaningful opportunities across our commercial and federal businesses. As organizations look for partners that can simplify complexity while improving operational performance, we're expanding customer relationships, winning new engagements, and building a strong pipeline across managed services, SaaS solutions, secure mobility, and federal programs."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit?https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com