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ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
432 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Teragonia Appoints Cybersecurity Leader Dhruv Chandra as Executive Vice President of Technology & Operations

Industry veteran brings three decades of cybersecurity and enterprise technology experience

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Teragonia, the AI operating system for private equity, today announced the appointment of Dhruv Chandra as Executive Vice President of AIOS Technology & Operations. In this role, Chandra will be responsible for Teragonia's cybersecurity posture, platform performance, program portfolio management and technology partnerships.

As organizations rely on AI to inform business-critical decisions and increasingly complex cybersecurity, governance and data protection have become essential to maintaining customer trust and enabling innovation. Chandra's deep experience deploying strategies that protect complex enterprise environments in highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare will further strengthen Teragonia's technology, while supporting the company's rapid product innovation and global growth.

"Dhruv's background in infrastructure, cybersecurity, digital transformation and enterprise technology makes him a critical addition to the Teragonia leadership team," said Thomas Thayyil Thomas, CEO of Teragonia. "His experience helping some of the world's largest financial institutions modernize their data security strategies will be instrumental as we continue to expand our platform's capabilities for clients across key industry verticals."

Chandra joins Teragonia after serving as an advisor to the company's leadership team. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Intact, where he oversaw automated financial and technology control testing across five continents. Before that, he was Chief Technology & Privacy Officer at CloudMD. He also served as Principal Architect for Security in Financial Services at Google, advising major financial institutions on Zero Trust architecture and cloud modernization, and held technology leadership roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, and CIBC.

"I'm excited to officially join Teragonia at a time when cybersecurity has become critical to value creation for private equity-backed businesses," said Chandra. "As AI reshapes how businesses operate, strong security and privacy are what make that trust possible. I look forward to helping Teragonia deploy AI at scale with security built into every layer of the platform."

About Teragonia

Teragonia is the AI value orchestration partner for private equity. Its platform, AstradisTM, is an AI Operating System that enables mid-market operators to drive EBITDA, accelerate roll-up velocity, and maintain exit-readiness as a continuous operating posture. The company is privately held and based in Chicago with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, Sao Paolo and Bengaluru. For more information visit teragonia.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Mogle
FINN Partners for Teragonia
312.520.0107
teragonia@finnpartners.com

SOURCE: Teragonia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-appoints-cybersecurity-leader-dhruv-chandra-as-executive-v-1187662

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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