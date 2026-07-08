Frankenmuth, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Star of the West Milling Company launched its 2026 Sustainable Tracking of Agronomic Resources (STAR) program, incorporating Ostara's CG P2X fertilizer to help farmers deliver measurable sustainability outcomes while meeting growing demand from food companies for supply chain transparency. The STAR program focuses on the Great Lakes Grain Initiative and is supported through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service's Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) grant.

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Key Takeaways:

Star of the West Milling Company launched its 2026 Sustainable Tracking of Agronomic Resources (STAR) program, incorporating Ostara's CG P2X fertilizer to help farmers deliver measurable sustainability outcomes

The program enables Star of the West to provide downstream food companies with credible data on supply chain impacts, helping meet increasing sustainability reporting requirements.

The program is designed to create value for farmers who adopt or expand sustainability practices when supplying wheat, dry beans or food grade soybeans.

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About Star of the West

Star of the West Milling Co. is a 156-year-old company with headquarters in Frankenmuth, Michigan. Star of the West is a leader in the agricultural industry, and serves customers in many areas including agronomy, beans (soy, edible, dry & organic), corn, wheat and flour. It began with one flour mill, one location and one state and now operates 32 locations in six states including four flour mills in Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio. The company has expanded from its flour roots to include five agronomy locations and eighteen elevators, along with dry bean and food grade soybean processing. Their organic division, Everbest Organics, operates in Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota.

About Ostara - CG P2X

Ostara is a leading producer of phosphate fertilizers designed to deliver nutrients when and where crops need them most. Its flagship product, CG P2X, the next evolution of Crystal Green, is the first and only highly efficient phosphate fertilizer proven to release nutrients in response to crop demand. Ostara CG Pearl is a phosphate fertilizer made through advanced nutrient recovery. Ostara fertilizer products play a key role in the agriculture sector through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe.

Learn more about Ostara at Ostara.com, and explore CG P2X at PhosphatePerfected.com.

Source: Ostara

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304396

Source: Ostara