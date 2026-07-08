BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Document available for viewing
A copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
Half Yearly Financial Report (period ended 30 April 2026)
This document will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
William Rowledge
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2284
8 July 2026
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