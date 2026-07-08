BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
This is a TR1 notification for a movement on 24 June 2026. A more recent TR1 disclosure published on 1 July shows Saba Capital's most recent holding of 13.01%.
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006436XXX
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
I-94 Partners Fund LP
United States
Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF
Ireland
Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP
United States
Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP
United States
Saba Capital M Fund, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba K Fund, LP
United States
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
United States
Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 1, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
United States
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
24-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
25-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.050093
12.629474
14.679567
7206609
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.201191
9.868769
12.069960
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006436XXX
1006448
0
2.050093
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
1006448
2.050093%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Total Return Swap
12/15/2026
Cash
6200161
12.629474
Sub Total 8.B2
6200161
12.629474%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Boaz Weinstein
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
14.679567%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
The percent voting rights figures have been amended to reflect an updated issued share capital figure of 49,092,790 as corrected by the Company in an announcement on 26 June 2026.
12. Date of Completion
03-Jul-2026
13. Place Of Completion
New York
Contact name:
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 0203 649 3432
Date: 8 July 2026