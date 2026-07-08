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WKN: A42GBH | ISIN: GB00BWQGKH23 | Ticker-Symbol:
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 17:00 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

This is a TR1 notification for a movement on 24 June 2026. A more recent TR1 disclosure published on 1 July shows Saba Capital's most recent holding of 13.01%.

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436XXX

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

I-94 Partners Fund LP

United States

Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF

Ireland

Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP

United States

Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP

United States

Saba Capital M Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba K Fund, LP

United States

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

United States

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 2, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Special Opportunities Master Fund 1, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

United States

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Arcadia Master Fund, Ltd.

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.050093

12.629474

14.679567

7206609

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.201191

9.868769

12.069960

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0006436XXX

1006448

0

2.050093

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1006448

2.050093%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

12/15/2026

Cash

6200161

12.629474

Sub Total 8.B2

6200161

12.629474%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

14.679567%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

The percent voting rights figures have been amended to reflect an updated issued share capital figure of 49,092,790 as corrected by the Company in an announcement on 26 June 2026.

12. Date of Completion

03-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York

Contact name: Graham Venables
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number: 0203 649 3432

Date: 8 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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