Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Martha Maznevski, Associate Dean, Programs, at the Ivey Business School at Western University ("Ivey"), along with students from Ivey's Women in Asset Management Program, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market and celebrate Ivey's Women in Asset Management program.





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The Ivey Business School (www.ivey.ca) at Western University is Canada's leading provider of real-world, case-based business education and strives to inspire leaders for a sustainable and prosperous world. Ivey offers world-renowned undergraduate and graduate degree programs as well as Executive Education at campuses in London (Ontario), Toronto, and Hong Kong.

The Women in Asset Management Program is run through Ivey in collaboration with 17 financial industry leaders to empower women to join the field of asset management.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304400

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange